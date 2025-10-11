This week, we’re envying foxes, seeking a Midnight Friend, justifying our Carhartts, and listening to ghosts.

FABLES

Comfort or freedom

Katy Kelleher considers the contrasting lessons of a classic fable, and how they each resonate in a current context of economic precarity.

—

in

I’ve heard the story told several different ways, but the bones of it are always the same. A well-fed dog is lying outside a house, tied up on his leash, minding his own business. A fox (or sometimes a coyote, sometimes a wolf) pokes his head out of the nearby forest and begins to lope over. The dog raises his hackles, the fox bares his teeth. But soon enough, the two canines begin to talk. The subject matter? Oh, just their lives. How they spend their days, how they sleep at night. At first, the fox is awed by the creature comforts enjoyed by the dog. There’s easily digested bowls of kibble, delivered at regular intervals, for which he only needs to pant and wait. There’s the occasional foray onto the furniture, soft and plush below his bulging belly. Warmth radiates from the hearth or the heater. Life sounds easy; that sounds good. But then, there’s the turn, the trick, the twist revealed. “When do you run free across the field, shouting at the sky?” asks the fox. “Only when I’m allowed,” says the dog. “When do you tear your teeth into a rodent’s back and feel their small bones break in your jaws and savor that savage joy?” asks the fox. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” says the dog. “Food is soft and plentiful. I don’t have to hunt for it.” The two part ways, each thinking the other a little odd. The dog remains content, if baffled by the visit. (Though perhaps a stab of envy will plague him later, when he sees the moon from the window and hears the fox yowling from the woods.) The fox prowls off, carrying his own burden of envy a short ways before setting it down, hopefully for good. I lied earlier. The story isn’t always the same, because the lesson can be quite different. In Aesop’s version, the fox is a wolf, and the moral comes down clearly on the side of the wild canine. “There is nothing worth so much as liberty,” reads one version. “Better starve free than be a fat slave” is another. But not everyone identifies with the wolf. According to Wikipedia, an 1818 telling concludes that “liberty in a state of society does not consist in doing whatsoever we please” and “a certain portion of individual liberty must be given up for the good of the whole.” Team dog, then, I guess. The version I chose, and the one I heard most recently, came from a children’s storytelling podcast. (On good days, when we’re both in high spirits and focused moods, I like to play stories for Juniper while she crafts and I cook. She’s six and I worry that these days are numbered, so for now I try to savor them fiercely.) The tale ends with a simple, inclusive message, implying that neither the fox nor the dog was in the right. “To each their own,” says the narrator generously. That bit about envy? I admit, I added that. Because that’s how I read it. We’re all living in our own very particular homes, constructed from a million branches of choice, twigs stacked willy-nilly around us, seemingly stable nests made of too many forking paths. Our lives are precarious and precious, built through years of wanting, waiting, choosing, changing, trying, failing, flying, failing. Part of it boils down to our identities (are you a dog or a wolf?), but our fates are also determined by whether we choose wilderness or stability, individualism or conformity, selfishness or community.

ROUTINE

RADIO HOUR

Calling cards

Allie Sullberg discovers a trove of old QSL cards during an art residency, uncovering a hidden world of artistry, connection, and community.

—

in

QSL cards are postcard-like cards exchanged between amateur radio operators or listeners, popular in the early days of radio broadcasting. Rick Prelinger has sorted thousands of these cards into boxes by categories like cards with photographs and cards by women operators. QSL cards date back to the 1920s, but most of the cards in this collection appeared to be from the ’60s and ’70s. The cards with photographs will give you a good idea of what some of these radio operators looked like. At first, I had trouble wrapping my head around the fact that thousands of Americans (and people all around the world) were hopping on the radio to broadcast themselves and that others were listening. Then I saw the card at the top of the center row [above], featuring Dick, Marge, Don, and Dawn. I was struck by the fact that four friends would just hang out and make a radio show together and realized that this was the predecessor to podcasting from home. I’ve listened to my fair share of “chat podcasts,” and I’m very familiar with the appeal of listening to complete strangers chat about random things. It’s a good way to feel less lonely and more connected, both as a broadcaster and a listener. [...] My two absolute favorite cards were the cards of Midnight Friend and Ivan & Rose Myers. Something about the illustration style of these two cards reminded me of what it felt like to feel safe and creative as a kid. I specifically felt drawn to Midnight Friend’s card, illustrated with the self-portrait of a sweet girl sitting on top of a hill. Upon closer inspection, I discovered that Midnight Friend is also featured on the Myerses’ card, and they have the same address and radio station. This means that Midnight Friend was a kid, Dawn Myers, the daughter of Ivan and Rose Myers. Can we just acknowledge that Midnight Friend is a fantastic moniker for someone whose name means “the first appearance of light in the morning?” This child, who would now be about 65 years old, was clearly a creative force. I wanted to get to know her. The wild thing about QSL cards is that they feature full names and addresses, making it extremely easy to track people down. I wanted to learn more about Midnight Friend and figured I could easily find her with this information. And I did find Dawn, through her obituary, sadly. Dawn passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. Her obituary, the photo, and the comments lead me to believe that Dawn was indeed the Friend she claimed to be. Her friend commented that she would miss “talking for hours on end about everything” with Dawn. Her sister commented, “It hurts my heart deeply that you are all gone. I have no one left to talk to.” Sounds like she would make for an amazing radio host. Oh, what I’d give to listen to Midnight Friend’s radio show today, or just to have a chat with grown-up Dawn. I’ve developed a sense of attachment to Dawn and responsibility to Midnight Friend. Like most individual histories, this one is fragile, solvent in lost life and memory. Held in a piece of paper in a box in a room in a library in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, the fragility of this history is particularly palpable.

PHOTOGRAPHY

AMERICANA

Workwear

Audrey Kalman visits the Carhartt Archive in Michigan, tracing the brand’s history through wars, industrialization, and, now, to its association with “the blue-collar stolen valor of so many bicoastal elites.”

—

in

I have seen the swath of the United States with the most American flags. More flags than I have seen in my adventures to Atlanta, Georgia, or Auburn, Alabama, or Dallas, Texas, or Lake Tahoe, or Monument Valley, or my entire 2021 jaunt across the state of Missouri (and certainly more American flags than my hometown of San Francisco or my adopted city of Portland, Oregon). None of these municipalities presented me with as many American flags as I saw earlier this month, when I went to Michigan, and to the Carhartt Archive. I hadn’t come to the state of Michigan just to visit Carhartt. The highways of the Great Lake State hosted me partly so I could visit my little brother (go Blue!), but I couldn’t resist the urge to visit this brand that also felt like family, complete with all its complications and competing emotions. Whether your mind goes to hi-vis construction equipment or to the blue-collar stolen valor of so many bicoastal elites, you know Carhartt when you see it, and you’re probably seeing a fair amount of it these days. Durability was my foremost priority when I purchased my Carhartt jacket back in 2018. It was a teal-colored, sherpa-lined jacket. I had just been hired as a metal fabricator in the University of Oregon’s science department (go Ducks!) and needed a jacket that would function as my armor while I worked in the machine shop. It had to be warm, dry, and protect me from specks of metal that would fly out of the milling machines that I operated. I had to take a 40-minute bus ride to a farm supply store in west Eugene, just to get this Carhartt jacket, try it on, pay at the register, and then hop back on the eastbound bus, happy as a clam! I wore my Carhartt jacket throughout hundreds of hours of shifts in the metal shop, and later in the woodshop. It was always a warm hug that I could shake the sawdust right out of. And to the passersby who saw me hauling wooden crates and emptying ventilation systems, my hands wrapped in band-aids, my teal duck canvas jacket made sense. Its grime didn’t need to be cleaned or apologized for. This Carhartt, like me, was working. Wearing my Carhartt as I carry my iced latte back to sit at my laptop feels like a more precarious sign. “I used to work in a woodshop!” I find myself wanting to blurt out. “Yes, I can change a tire!” It’s hard not to play constant defense when you’re a corporate girlie in duck canvas. What do I mean when I wear this same jacket, in my new environment? Any Gen Z dipshit in workwear must feel this small twinge of shame. Even Carhartt itself has done avant-garde fashion collaborations with designers like Junya Wantanabe, and created high-end boutiques in New York and LA that would send Eugene clientele running. Where I feel torn is that I fall somewhere in the middle: while I do genuinely love to work in the woodshop, I do also love the look of workwear and the style of it. So do a lot of people. And so what are we communicating when we wear Carhartt? There was only one place to go for answers.

ANIMATION

MUSIC

Chasing ghosts

Jason Diamond on Lou Reed’s “Halloween Parade,” a song that manages to mourn the dead while being neither solemn nor spooky.

—

in

“Halloween Parade” isn’t a ghost song; Reed wrote a song that’s about searching for ghosts. Written at the height of the AIDS crisis, he mentions a number of characters with names like Harry, Virgin Mary, Rotten Rita, and Johnny Rio who used to go to the parade, but “you’ll never see those faces again.” Musically, it doesn’t sound especially sad, but it’s not one you’re going to put on a Halloween party playlist between “The Monster Mash” and “Dracula’s Wedding” by Outkast. “Halloween Parade” won’t get the party bumping. But putting it on is a way to introduce yourself to Reed’s most enduring solo work. Transformer is his most well-known and Metal Machine Music will always be one of those records people will swear up and down is a minimalist masterpiece and if you don’t get that then you don’t understand music, but New York is his most American. The name might make you think otherwise, but when I put it on for the first time this season, the first lyrics on the opening track, “Romeo Had Juliette,” grabbed me: Caught between the twisted stars The plotted lines the faulty map That brought Columbus to New York It’s about New York City characters that consumed Reed, but it all starts with America’s original sin of being discovered by Christopher Columbus. All the down-and-out, broken angels he writes about on the album, the poor or drug-addicted folks, the people who died from a disease the government neglected, and that overwhelming sadness you can’t escape, all of it feels a lot like 2025 to me. But when I finish listening to the album, I’ll usually play “Halloween Parade” once or twice more, and I always appreciate it how Reed offers this tiny glimpse of hopefulness by ending the track by saying, “See you next year, at the Halloween parade.” He spends the whole song singing about the people he misses, but he brings it home by reminding us there’s always tomorrow. And sure, you’ll still be sad and missing people you loved when you wake up, but that’s life in the big city. Take the bad with the good and just keep going.

NOBEL PRIZE

