This week, we’re plucking persimmons, throwing decadent house parties, and taking our dogs on walks while we can.

MAGAZINE MAVENS

“We had an idea, we waited, and we did it”

Four years ago, Megan O’Sullivan and Gutes Guterman set out with a dream to help revive a crumbling media ecosystem. Their publication, Byline, was born and has proven to be an unwieldy yet rewarding labor of love.

—Gutes Guterman and Megan O'Sullivan in Byline

On any given day, Megan and I play a variety of parts: editors, copyeditors, social editors, accountants, graphic designers, lawyers, producers, logistics coordinators, shop managers, fulfillment staff, web developers, event planners, and—whenever we have the time—writers! We also have other jobs, so we are doing this in between Zooms and other deadlines. We play calendar-Jenga daily together. There is no department to forward an email to and no one else to call when something goes wrong. It’s just us. It’s the most fun job either of us has ever had. It’s emotionally and sometimes physically taxing (we pick up, ship, and distribute every issue ourselves). We do this for the love of the game. Because we genuinely believe in people—and more specifically, we want the creative people we work with to get their work published and out into the world.

Getting someone to read is an accomplishment. Getting someone to buy and read print is even better. Getting someone to digest a 1,000-word essay, to feel seen by it, to tell a friend about it, and maybe even pay for a physical copy of it? Well, that’s a miracle. There’s something about the print of it all that makes all of this feel especially worthwhile. You spend months on a project that exists only inside your computer, spreadsheets, Airtable, and Google Docs, and then one day it arrives in boxes at the bottom of your brownstone. Shit, you forgot you live on the top floor. And you have to carry them back downstairs and load them into a truck. But it doesn’t matter. It’s real. It has pages and smells like paper. You remember why you wanted to make a magazine in the first place. In the editors’ letter, we mentioned that Byline “started as an idea in our minds, as all fantasies do.” And it still feels like that! Even the mundane tasks, like figuring out how to ship 500 magazines, feel fantastical. Other times, we do things we wouldn’t have dared to imagine when we started (like building and maintaining a P&L, for instance). And then there are the really fun things that happen. For example, do you want to know how we got Bowen Yang on the cover? Here’s an excerpt from the cover story: On January 17th, 2024, Byline was mentioned on “Las Culturistas” by Bowen Yang himself. “A lovely, lovely, lovely publication,” he said. Three lovelies. We had only been around for six months. We had only one printed issue. But Bowen, an astute purveyor of the arts, was privy. We decided to shoot our shot and asked Bowen to make an appearance on our cover. Then we waited. Of course, persistence is key and Bowen is a busy man. We followed up on several mediums. We sent DMs. In 2025, it almost worked out—but the timing didn’t line up. Two and a half years after our first try, a glimmer of hope: Our Shopify account revealed that Bowen bought a copy of our Out of Body issue. This was our time. We penned a letter, which looked more like a ransom note, asking if Bowen would like to be our Fantasy Issue cover girl. We sealed the envelope and sent it off with a few extra magazines. Several days later, an email arrived: Bowen is a fan of the magazine and we’d love to explore this cover.

I love this story because it is, in many ways, the story of Byline. We had an idea, we waited, and we did it. I think a lot of what we’ve built comes down to being delusional about what’s possible, and then being fearless enough to find out.

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PERSIMMONLY SPEAKING

SURVIVAL

Piecing back together a life that almost wasn’t

Carolyn Hand narrowly survived an attempt on her life. Twelve years later, she’s found a new sense of normalcy.

—Carolyn Hand in Carolyn Hand

I remember going to my husband’s hometown for the first time and thinking “Oh, so that’s where the Dairy Queen is, that’s what the library looks like, that group of 40 people is what you mean by a ‘small family gathering.’” The shooting is now like that: it’s part of where I grew up. I don’t live there anymore. But I can’t not mention it. It’s the backstory to so many other things in my life. I did a lot of things after getting shot, like graduating law school and passing the bar (did that one less than a year after getting shot, actually), working as a lawyer at two of the best firms in the country, going in-house at a company you’ve heard of to help set up their litigation function, and then meeting my first baby and deciding to hang out with her for a living instead. (She was cuter than my coworkers.) Still, I’d like to show you around the neighborhood of where I grew up. For the first year after I was shot, I used the phrase “shot in the head” every time I told someone the story. Now, over a decade later, in person I start people off slow: “I was mugged” or “I was violently mugged.” If I need to contextualize things further, I might say “I was hospitalized after a violent mugging.” I assume people think I mean a beating or at worst a stabbing; laying “I was shot in the head at point-blank range” at the feet of a casual acquaintance is almost always a short road to a short relationship. Then I follow their lead: if they just want to ask if the guy has ever been caught, that’s what we’ll talk about. But surprisingly often, they want the full story. I realized at some point that I had crossed the threshold where it was more traumatic for a new person to hear about me getting shot than it was for me to talk to that person about getting shot. What an odd privilege that is, to have enough emotional distance from an issue that you can become a person focused on taking care of the other person’s heart as you talk about it. My parents and sister flew down after a very nice social worker at San Francisco General called to tell them, ever so delicately, that I’d been shot. By the time they landed at SFO, the neurosurgeons had all moved on to more interesting patients… My family arrived, quiet and terrified, and visually confirmed what they had been told: that I was bloodied and severely concussed, but lucid. The nurse, sensing my overwhelm, told them I could only have one guest at a time. When it was my dad’s turn, he said all of the normal things you’d expect a dad to say to a daughter who someone has just tried to murder. That took about five minutes. Then he looked me dead in the eye and said “You know, Carolyn, I’ve never been more thankful you inherited your mother’s thick skull.” This usually breaks the weight of the conversation. Perhaps it broke the weight of the paragraphs before it for you. It certainly broke the weight of the day for me. There was a gaping maw of despair before that comment, and lord knows that there was a gaping maw of despair to follow it. But that little buoy of levity in the midst of everything gave me something to cling on to. There was still an up to swim towards, still a light out there somewhere to find. The light was pretty hard to find that first night, after the nurses told my family that they actually couldn’t stay in the hospital with me. The quiet was hard, crushing, oppressive, but I had my phone to silence it. I drafted emails, Googled “woman shot San Francisco,” and called my law journal’s Managing Editor to discuss the symposium on “Guns in America” that we were editing, and also, you know, to tell him what one very specific gun in America had been up to that day.

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PERSPECTIVE

CANINE COMPANIONS

All dogs go to heaven . . . eventually

Duey is still alive and somewhat well, though nearing the end. Maureen Holloway pens an obituary in advance for a beloved furry family member and the time in her life he represents.

—Maureen Holloway in Women of Ill Repute

I have to put my dog down this weekend. I’m really going to do it this time. We were supposed to do it last month, but he rallied. Duey is an old Aussie Labradoodle, 14 years plus, and he is literally on his last legs, which don’t work very well. He also has Cushing’s disease, is deaf and partially blind, incontinent and suffers from both fretfulness and dementia. So yes. It’s time. He also does his best to leap around a little bit when you come home, and rests his head on your knee when he can find it. Remarkably, he is still cute as hell, a gift nature bestowed upon him to counterbalance the fact that he was and can still be a total shithead. In his lifetime, Duey has wandered off-leash in the park and crossed busy lanes of traffic by himself to get home. He has eaten several pounds of dark chocolate and at least two pot muffins. He’s been sprayed by skunks, had his face shot full of porcupine quills, and fallen off the dock a half-dozen times. He’s been plagued by separation anxiety his entire life and will do anything to be with his people, including getting his head stuck trying to get out of his crate, clawing down screen doors, and swimming across the bay even though he hates the water. He is the most stubborn creature in the house other than the erstwhile kid who insisted we get him. When I argued that we already had a dog, Ronan, 13 at the time, said “Well, you already have a son, but that didn’t stop you from having me.” Ronan is now a lawyer. Will we get another dog? It is a rueful fact of life that once you get to a certain stage, you have to measure out the time you have left with the life span of a pet. A dog can live 15 years, a cat 20. I have time for one (not a cat—John is allergic) but probably not more. Of course, you don’t have to get them as puppies (or kittens), but the downside to getting an older pet is that you’re both on the downslope, with comparable medical expenses and a reluctance to learn new tricks. But no matter, that’s the way we’d probably go. But not right now. First of all, Duey is still in the room, if only physically (although I swear it’s happening this weekend), and secondly, I need a doggy détente. A puppy pause. A canine comma, if you will. I’ve been a dog mother for over 20 years, and, in the words of Florence and the Machine, the dog days are over, at least for the time being. In the meantime, I have to rebook the, um, procedure, pick up a few more painkillers to get him to the weekend, and yes, walk him every day. He still gets excited when he sees his leash, poor fella, even though he can’t make it around the block without a lot of gentle persuasion. Still, we head out. He is the last vestige of our young family life, a reminder of the days when we had two boys and two dogs, all of them coming in and out and running up the stairs and tracking in dirt and barking (the dogs) and laughing (the boys) and stealing food off the counter (all of them) and the glorious chaos that comes with living with sweet beasts.

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NOSTALGIA

TELEVISION

“They clearly think their audience is incredibly stupid”

Before his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, collapsed, Sam Bankman-Fried was the industry’s poster boy. A new show, The Altruists, attempts to capture the former magnate’s rise and fall, but, according to Leila Clark, it misses the mark.

—Leila Clark in Approach with Alacrity

The story of FTX and Alameda riveted American media for months. And for good reason. For the public, it was a glimpse into the elite world of quant trading and EA, crossed with the spectacle of Sam Bankman-Fried’s glamorous life in Hollywood and D.C., topped with the degenerate party culture of crypto. I’ve speculated to my friends that the only reason we’ve been spared more TV shows about the crisis is that it coincided with the WGA writers’ strike. In that time, cooler heads prevailed: Going Infinite came out, people went to jail, and we all came to mostly understand what, exactly, had happened. Unfortunately, Graham Moore and his fellow writers did not use the gift of time to create a show deserving of this story. And what a shame it is! Moore tried to explain himself in an interview, saying he didn’t want to reproduce any content that had already been reported. In doing so, he set a truly high bar for himself. Imagine a world where Christopher Nolan wanted to make The Odyssey without filming any of the stories told in the poem. Actually, this bar is so high, it’s absurd. And Moore missed. It’s hard for me to tell whether Moore and his co-writer, Jacqueline Hoyt, are deeply cynical about the American viewer or just bad scriptwriters. Either way, they clearly think their audience is incredibly stupid. Early on, we see Sam’s boss Jim call him into a private office to yell at him for not wearing a suit. It’s an uncanny valley, because SBF’s boss’s name was, in fact, Jim, and SBF did technically lose something like $150m. But I was baffled by the portrayal of Jane Street as some sort of Wolf of Wall Street, traditional financial firm where he was punished for this. Upon reflection, I realized the showrunners didn’t want to explain what Jane Street was: a fun, nerdy, quirky, and incredibly lucrative outlier on Wall Street. That would be too complicated for us. It would clearly blow our minds and distract us from the really important question of SBF’s virginity. Which is crazy! People love content about Jane Street. A real show would have presented this bizarre fact about the world, intrigued us, and perhaps asked what parallels it had with SBF’s later tragic fall. Which brings me to my second gripe with the show: that they insist on portraying SBF as an awkward, put-upon loser. He was not that. He did not luck into his success. SBF was a star, up-and-coming trader who was clearing 7 figures by the time he left. He didn’t need to live in his parents’ house upon moving to Silicon Valley; he could easily afford an apartment in San Francisco. He was enmeshed in an elite network of powerful people, who he was ideologically aligned with. Alameda wasn’t a shoestring operation running on $2m, but one that had borrowed >$50m from wealthy EA lenders and could use that money to pay out trading-level salaries. This doesn’t happen by accident. It is an incredible result, born out of immense access, intelligence, and skill. But the showrunners seem to think it’s too complicated for us to fathom that an MIT graduate could be so successful only 3 years out of college, or that there are tight-knit networks of elites held together by ideas. So instead, they fall back on tired and inaccurate tropes, making SBF an awkward, lonely, broke dork who lives in his parents’ basement.

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MEMORABILIA

FESTIVUS

’Tis the season to stay home. Sort of.

As we enter a long stretch of holiday merriment, Kayleigh Ruller passionately asks us all to consider hosting a house party. Not to fret: she’s also dishing out tried-and-true tips for a memorable night.

—Kayleigh Ruller in Don’t Mind Me

There’s an actual science to fostering an intimate gathering, researched by authors like Priya Parker, but what I’m writing about today is the rules for a house party. I am speaking of a house party, often themed, with a clear invite list built with flexibility for a few stragglers and fun surprises. And just so you know: you don’t have to invite your co-workers, even though you like them. Feel safe to dance. At a house party, you’re on aux and you set the tone, and there are a bunch of “friend smooshes,” as me and my friends would call that ecstatic moment of friend groups finally mixing and meeting. In an essay I published about my first hosted Friendsgiving, I wrote this about a party: “Without the first celebration of togetherness, there would be no follow-ups or mentions of seeing each other soon. And that, to me, is sad. I like seeds of seeing someone again planted regularly.” A party is a catalyst. Here’s how to host yours: 1. First things first, let people know it’s a house party. Not a pregame. Your home—your beautifully decorated home that is a reflection of you—is not a stop-through before the bar. You aren’t 21 and we aren’t popping into an apartment, ripping our friends’ vodka and heading out. Send the invites early (even a month out!) and get guests excited about experiencing your home. 2. As a party host, your job is to create just enough structure and security to make people feel safe to then maybe explore the unexpected. Structure and safety are required to eventually have people surrender to the spirit of the evening’s whims. Step into your power, create parameters and a timeline, create a house rule. A host assumes a place of power, so the question is: what do you do with that power? How do you foster more intimacy? How do you take up space so that others feel comfortable to do the same? 3. Put snacks and drinks in every nook and cranny, and in different rooms where you want people to gather. A good party produces circulation. People float in and out of rooms, and they will always follow the food and drink. Don’t let the living room be the only crowded area. At our recent Halloween party, I can’t even tell you how many people kept pointing out how much they loved the trail of snacks, placed between the living room, Maggie’s room, the kitchen, and my own room. Even if it’s not a dinner party, please, for the love of god, have food! I am always concerned I bought too much cheese, but I have never, ever finished a party with leftover cheese. If there is cheese, it will get eaten. 4. In conversation, always return to this: why and how? Not what and when? This is life conversation advice, not just party conversation advice. But this is such an accessible way to make guests feel valued and heard.

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MEET-CUTES

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography: Fearless Painting, Emily Wilson, kate, LL, Ezgi Eren

Writing: Gutes Guterman, Megan O'Sullivan, Carolyn Hand, Maureen Holloway, Leila Clark, Kayleigh Ruller, Violetta

Recently launched

New York Times bestselling author and comedian Zarna Garg has launched a “walk club” on Substack, where she’ll be creating a “hub of all things walking.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin⁠, a CNN commentator and co-host of The View, has launched on Substack.

Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away:

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The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Danya Issawi out of Substack’s New York office.