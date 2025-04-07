Live shows on Substack cover a lot of ground. You’ll find discussions of politics, war, and AI—but also sheet-pan gnocchi, Botox debates, and the finer points of skateboard history. In the coming weeks:

gets candid about aging with

; chess grandmaster

breaks down global power plays;

goes live from her kitchen; and

sits down with burlesque icon

. It’s all happening on Substack, so make sure to subscribe to the publishers to get notified.

If you’re thinking about starting your own live video show, check out our latest guide to help you get started. Already hosting one? Share it with us in the comments—we’d love to see it. You can also explore other live shows and find helpful tips and FAQs on this page.

Leave a comment

This week’s schedule

Monday, April 7:

The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live, 12 p.m. ET

Oldster founder Sari Botton interviews guests about what it’s like to be exactly their age, using the Oldster Magazine Questionnaire as a springboard. During this week’s conversation, Sari will be speaking with actor, activist, and artist ROSIE ODONNELL .

Subscribe to get notified: Oldster Magazine

The Next Move with Garry Kasparov, Mondays at 5 p.m. ET

With the strategic insight of a chess grandmaster and the shrewd instinct of a political dissident, Garry Kasparov analyzes today’s most pressing issues and suggests the next move.

Subscribe to get notified: The Next Move

Mondays Live with Jess Craven, Mondays at 7 p.m. ET

Every Monday, political activist, content creator, and author Jessica Craven discusses what’s happening in politics and, more importantly, what you can do about it.

Subscribe to get notified: Chop Wood, Carry Water

Messy Mondays at Night, Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

Every Monday night, Brandon Kyle Goodman reads viewer-submitted messy mail and leads a live kiki on relationships, love, and sex.

Subscribe to get notified: Messy Mondays

Tuesday, April 8

Big Salad & Friends, every other Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET

Every other Tuesday, Joanna Goddard and guests chat live with readers, covering topics like adult friendships, parenting teens, and whether or not to get Botox.

Subscribe to get notified: Big Salad

Wild Live, 12 p.m. ET

Every Tuesday, New York Times bestselling author Sarah Wilson speaks with philosophers, economists, spiritual elders, and energy futurists to explore the (meta)crises of our time. For the premiere, she will be joined by Grace Blakeley to discuss neoliberalism, collapse, and how we can reclaim our sense of agency.

Subscribe to get notified: This is Precious

How Do We Fix This?, Tuesdays at 3 p.m. ET

During this weekly series, author Helen Pluckrose confronts the challenges of upholding liberal values in an increasingly illiberal world. With clarity and resolve, she and her guests discuss why truth still matters and how we can navigate today’s cultural turmoil with integrity and principle. For the first episode of her show, she will speak to Ilana Redstone of The Certainty Trap . Together, they’ll explore how we form our beliefs and why it matters, offering tools to better understand both our own perspectives and those of others.

Subscribe to get notified: The Overflowings of a Liberal Brain

Both Are True, Tuesdays at 4 p.m. ET

Part comedy, part philosophy, and 100% a cry for help. During his weekly show, Alex Dobrenko` and guests discuss creativity, culture, and chaos. In this week’s episode, USA Today bestselling author Russell Nohelty will teach Alex how to become a Substack superstar. Next week, on Tuesday, April 15, he will talk about navigating parenthood and the experience of writing her upcoming book with former domestic-violence prosecutor Isabel Cowles Murphy .

Subscribe to get notified: Both Are True

Szeps Live, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

Szeps Live is an unfiltered, unscripted, and unmissable weekly livestream where Josh Szeps spars with the sharpest minds, boldest thinkers, and, occasionally, just himself. This week, Josh opens the floor to your questions in a special “Ask Me Anything” session. Next Tuesday, April 15, he will be joined by talk show host and political commentator David Pakman as they discuss the future of the American left and where the Democrats go from here.

Subscribe to get notified: Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps

Wednesday, April 9

The Rushfield Lunch, Wednesdays at 2 p.m. ET

Every Wednesday, The Ankler columnist Richard Rushfield goes live on Substack for a lunchtime chat with the most interesting people on Substack: writers, artists, business people, and weirdos of all stripes.

Subscribe to get notified: The Ankler.

Out of the Wilderness, 4:30 p.m. ET

Join Chris Cillizza every week as he talks to elected officials, party strategists, and others with smart ideas on how the Democratic party can find its way back to political relevance.

Subscribe to get notified: So What

Vicky Ward Investigates, Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET

Investigative journalist and bestselling author Vicky Ward Investigates discusses the news of the week with top sources from her 35-year career. Vicky has covered everything from Donald Trump to Kate Moss, and no topic is off-limits. In this week’s episode, she will dive into the latest headlines and offer her signature perspective with author Michael Wolff. Next Wednesday, April 16, she will be in conversation with lawyer and bestselling author Alan Dershowitz .

Subscribe to get notified: Vicky Ward Investigates

Jenn Eats Goood LIVE, every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Join Jenn Lueke from the eat goood newsletter for easy meal prep ideas, approachable dinner recipes, and everything in between. Expect to learn simple recipes and skills to make life easier (and tastier!). In this week’s live video, Jenn will be cooking sheet-pan gnocchi with spicy sausage and broccolini, paired with creamy lemon mocktails.

Subscribe to get notified: the eat goood newsletter

Rob Henderson’s Office Hours, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET

Join Rob Henderson —bestselling author, psychologist, and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute—for an unscripted, thought-provoking live show that explores the hidden forces shaping class, status, and human nature. Rob challenges conventional wisdom, looks at new “luxury beliefs,” and uncovers the psychology behind the views that define our culture—and our lives. This week, he will discuss the social paradox of narcissism and social media. Next week, on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET, tune in to learn about the evolutionary psychology of anger.

Subscribe to get notified: Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Thursday, April 10

The Counteroffensive, Worldwide, 10 a.m. ET

Join veteran war correspondent Tim Mak from wherever he is around the world. Based out of Kyiv, he covers the conflict in Ukraine from a human-interest perspective. Every week, Tim speaks with guests about why freedom is worth fighting for and what to do about the rising wave of authoritarianism around the globe. During this session, he will be in conversation with Alexander Vindman , Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Retired) of Why It Matters .

Subscribe to get notified: The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Amped Up with Cliff Schecter, Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET

Every Thursday, Cliff Schecter chats with newsmakers, experts, and entertainers to share the untold stories behind the headlines. With a mix of insight, humor, and real talk, these candid discussions are sure to inform, entertain, and amplify the good.

Subscribe to get notified: Blue Amp

Still Pushing with Mike Vallely, Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET

Skateboard pioneer Mike Vallely welcomes you into his home to share stories, insights, and inspirations from his life on and off the board. This week, Mike looks back on his unexpected role in the Hangover films. Next Thursday, April 17, he’ll dive into behind-the-scenes stories from filming the iconic Bones Brigade video The Search for Animal Chin. Later this month, hear about his collaborations with Spike Jonze in the late ’80s.

Subscribe to get notified: Mike Vallely

The Jessica Yellin Show, 5 p.m. ET

Every week, Jessica Yellin connects the dots on politics and power, tech and culture, and care and community through conversations with experts and newsmakers. This week, Jessica sits down with Jim Acosta to explore Trump 1.0 vs. Trump 2.0—from shifts in media coverage to changes in political power and public discourse. They’ll also take a look at the first 100 days and the evolving influence of right-wing media. Next Thursday, April 17, Jessica will be in conversation with Paul Krugman , the Nobel Prize–winning economist. Later in the month, she will be joined by Van Jones , the political commentator, author, and former White House adviser.

Subscribe to get notified: News Not Noise

Friday, April 11

Live with Azeem Azhar, Fridays at 12 p.m. ET

Stay ahead of the curve with Azeem Azhar ’s weekly take on what matters most in AI and technology.

Subscribe to get notified: Exponential View

Nir & Rupar, Fridays at 2 p.m. ET

Join David Nir of The Downballot and Aaron Rupar of Public Notice as they go live every Friday afternoon to discuss the week’s biggest political stories, from the top of the ballot on down. They explore the policy and political impact of the biggest issues, bring on guests, and take questions from viewers.

Subscribe to get notified: The Downballot Public Notice

Live Q&As with Dr. Lucy McBride, Fridays at 3 p.m. ET

Every Friday, Dr. Lucy McBride answers questions, helping people manage their mental and physical health with intention. This week, she’s joined by Dr. Sharon Malone, author of the book Grown Woman Talk, for a conversation on menopause, hormone replacement therapy, and how to confidently advocate for yourself at the doctor’s office.

Subscribe to get notified: Are You Okay?

STARF⭐️CKER LIVE!, Fridays at 3 p.m. ET

Every Friday, Liz Goldwyn spills the unfiltered tea on sex, celebrity, and infamy with special guests. Tune in to the premiere episode on April 11 with burlesque icon Dita Von Teese , celebrating both the launch of the show and Liz’s first anniversary on Substack.

Subscribe to get notified: STARF*CKER

Coming soon

The Ink Live!, Anand Giridharadas

The opposite of doomscrolling. Anand Giridharadas , the journalist, author, and publisher of The.Ink , hosts a live interview show every Monday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET, taking viewers behind the scenes and beyond the moment with brilliant minds and bringing unvarnished truth, ideas for action in a crisis, and grounded reasons for hope. On Monday, April 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET, Anand will be speaking with Lucid ’s Ruth Ben-Ghiat to clarify what we’re seeing and living through under the second Trump administration, and the latest developments in the fight against authoritarianism. Then, on Thursday, April 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET, he will be joined by political strategist and messaging expert Anat Shenker-Osorio for a closer look at how we talk about our political crisis and plans for building a free America.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat Subscribe to get notified: The.Ink

Doctor’s Lounge, Dr. Jeremy Faust

A weekly chat with Inside Medicine ’s Jeremy Faust, MD and top experts. Tune in every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to learn what doctors really talk about when they’re off the clock, and expect to get the latest in medicine, science, and health. On Tuesday, April 15, at 1 p.m. ET, Dr. Faust will speak with Dr. Céline Gounder , a nationally recognized expert in infectious diseases and public health, an editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, and a CBS News medical contributor.

Subscribe to get notified: Inside Medicine

The Unspeakeasy Live: A Happy Hour For Your Thinking Habit, Meghan Daum

The Unspeakable Podcast is now The Unspeakeasy Live! Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, writer and podcaster Meghan Daum sits down with guests and friends (and sometimes fans) for free-ranging, uncensored, and always Nuanced AF™ conversations about the most interesting topics of our time. On Tuesday, April 15, at 3 p.m. ET, Meghan’s premiere episode will feature Katie Herzog on the state of the culture wars and also Katie’s forthcoming book, Drink Your Way Sober: The Science-Based Method to Break Free from Alcohol. Then, on Thursday, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET, hear from Meghan and Melody Wright as they discuss the housing market.

Subscribe to get notified: The Unspeakable with Meghan Daum

Subheader, Under the Desk News

Every Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, V Spehar of Under the Desk News gabs about the latest headlines and emerging stories with a unique and interesting guest. On Thursday, April 17, V will be speaking with Amanda Litman , founder and president of Run For Something, a national organization committed to recruiting and supporting young progressive candidates running for down-ballot office.

Subscribe to get notified: Under the Desk News

HOUSEGUESTS, Jessica Reed Kraus

The internet’s official political and pop culture living room, hosted by Jessica Reed Kraus and featuring special guests. Tune in for the first episode on Thursday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

Subscribe to get notified: House Inhabit

KK Takes of the Week, Konstantin Kisin