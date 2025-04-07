Now streaming on Substack
A guide to the live shows streaming in the coming weeks
Live shows on Substack cover a lot of ground. You’ll find discussions of politics, war, and AI—but also sheet-pan gnocchi, Botox debates, and the finer points of skateboard history. In the coming weeks:gets candid about aging with ; chess grandmaster breaks down global power plays; goes live from her kitchen; and sits down with burlesque icon . It’s all happening on Substack, so make sure to subscribe to the publishers to get notified.
If you're thinking about starting your own live video show, check out our latest guide to help you get started. Already hosting one? Share it with us in the comments—we'd love to see it.
This week’s schedule
Monday, April 7:
The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live, 12 p.m. ET
Oldster founderinterviews guests about what it’s like to be exactly their age, using the Oldster Magazine Questionnaire as a springboard. During this week’s conversation, Sari will be speaking with actor, activist, and artist .
The Next Move with Garry Kasparov, Mondays at 5 p.m. ET
With the strategic insight of a chess grandmaster and the shrewd instinct of a political dissident,analyzes today’s most pressing issues and suggests the next move.
Mondays Live with Jess Craven, Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Every Monday, political activist, content creator, and authordiscusses what’s happening in politics and, more importantly, what you can do about it.
Messy Mondays at Night, Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Every Monday night,reads viewer-submitted messy mail and leads a live kiki on relationships, love, and sex.
Tuesday, April 8
Big Salad & Friends, every other Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET
Every other Tuesday,and guests chat live with readers, covering topics like adult friendships, parenting teens, and whether or not to get Botox.
Wild Live, 12 p.m. ET
Every Tuesday, New York Times bestselling authorspeaks with philosophers, economists, spiritual elders, and energy futurists to explore the (meta)crises of our time. For the premiere, she will be joined by to discuss neoliberalism, collapse, and how we can reclaim our sense of agency.
How Do We Fix This?, Tuesdays at 3 p.m. ET
During this weekly series, authorconfronts the challenges of upholding liberal values in an increasingly illiberal world. With clarity and resolve, she and her guests discuss why truth still matters and how we can navigate today’s cultural turmoil with integrity and principle. For the first episode of her show, she will speak to of . Together, they’ll explore how we form our beliefs and why it matters, offering tools to better understand both our own perspectives and those of others.
Both Are True, Tuesdays at 4 p.m. ET
Part comedy, part philosophy, and 100% a cry for help. During his weekly show,and guests discuss creativity, culture, and chaos. In this week’s episode, USA Today bestselling author will teach Alex how to become a Substack superstar. Next week, on Tuesday, April 15, he will talk about navigating parenthood and the experience of writing her upcoming book with former domestic-violence prosecutor .
Szeps Live, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET
Szeps Live is an unfiltered, unscripted, and unmissable weekly livestream wherespars with the sharpest minds, boldest thinkers, and, occasionally, just himself. This week, Josh opens the floor to your questions in a special “Ask Me Anything” session. Next Tuesday, April 15, he will be joined by talk show host and political commentator as they discuss the future of the American left and where the Democrats go from here.
Wednesday, April 9
The Rushfield Lunch, Wednesdays at 2 p.m. ET
Every Wednesday, The Ankler columnistgoes live on Substack for a lunchtime chat with the most interesting people on Substack: writers, artists, business people, and weirdos of all stripes.
Out of the Wilderness, 4:30 p.m. ET
Joinevery week as he talks to elected officials, party strategists, and others with smart ideas on how the Democratic party can find its way back to political relevance.
Vicky Ward Investigates, Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET
Investigative journalist and bestselling authordiscusses the news of the week with top sources from her 35-year career. Vicky has covered everything from Donald Trump to Kate Moss, and no topic is off-limits. In this week’s episode, she will dive into the latest headlines and offer her signature perspective with author Michael Wolff. Next Wednesday, April 16, she will be in conversation with lawyer and bestselling author .
Jenn Eats Goood LIVE, every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
Joinfrom for easy meal prep ideas, approachable dinner recipes, and everything in between. Expect to learn simple recipes and skills to make life easier (and tastier!). In this week’s live video, Jenn will be cooking sheet-pan gnocchi with spicy sausage and broccolini, paired with creamy lemon mocktails.
Rob Henderson’s Office Hours, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Join—bestselling author, psychologist, and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute—for an unscripted, thought-provoking live show that explores the hidden forces shaping class, status, and human nature. Rob challenges conventional wisdom, looks at new “luxury beliefs,” and uncovers the psychology behind the views that define our culture—and our lives. This week, he will discuss the social paradox of narcissism and social media. Next week, on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET, tune in to learn about the evolutionary psychology of anger.
Thursday, April 10
The Counteroffensive, Worldwide, 10 a.m. ET
Join veteran war correspondentfrom wherever he is around the world. Based out of Kyiv, he covers the conflict in Ukraine from a human-interest perspective. Every week, Tim speaks with guests about why freedom is worth fighting for and what to do about the rising wave of authoritarianism around the globe. During this session, he will be in conversation with , Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Retired) of .
Amped Up with Cliff Schecter, Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET
Every Thursday,chats with newsmakers, experts, and entertainers to share the untold stories behind the headlines. With a mix of insight, humor, and real talk, these candid discussions are sure to inform, entertain, and amplify the good.
Still Pushing with Mike Vallely, Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET
Skateboard pioneerwelcomes you into his home to share stories, insights, and inspirations from his life on and off the board. This week, Mike looks back on his unexpected role in the Hangover films. Next Thursday, April 17, he’ll dive into behind-the-scenes stories from filming the iconic Bones Brigade video The Search for Animal Chin. Later this month, hear about his collaborations with Spike Jonze in the late ’80s.
The Jessica Yellin Show, 5 p.m. ET
Every week,connects the dots on politics and power, tech and culture, and care and community through conversations with experts and newsmakers. This week, Jessica sits down with to explore Trump 1.0 vs. Trump 2.0—from shifts in media coverage to changes in political power and public discourse. They’ll also take a look at the first 100 days and the evolving influence of right-wing media. Next Thursday, April 17, Jessica will be in conversation with , the Nobel Prize–winning economist. Later in the month, she will be joined by , the political commentator, author, and former White House adviser.
Friday, April 11
Live with Azeem Azhar, Fridays at 12 p.m. ET
Stay ahead of the curve with’s weekly take on what matters most in AI and technology.
Nir & Rupar, Fridays at 2 p.m. ET
Joinof and of as they go live every Friday afternoon to discuss the week’s biggest political stories, from the top of the ballot on down. They explore the policy and political impact of the biggest issues, bring on guests, and take questions from viewers.
Live Q&As with Dr. Lucy McBride, Fridays at 3 p.m. ET
Every Friday,answers questions, helping people manage their mental and physical health with intention. This week, she’s joined by Dr. Sharon Malone, author of the book Grown Woman Talk, for a conversation on menopause, hormone replacement therapy, and how to confidently advocate for yourself at the doctor’s office.
STARF⭐️CKER LIVE!, Fridays at 3 p.m. ET
Every Friday,spills the unfiltered tea on sex, celebrity, and infamy with special guests. Tune in to the premiere episode on April 11 with burlesque icon , celebrating both the launch of the show and Liz’s first anniversary on Substack.
Coming soon
The Ink Live!, Anand Giridharadas
The opposite of doomscrolling., the journalist, author, and publisher of , hosts a live interview show every Monday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET, taking viewers behind the scenes and beyond the moment with brilliant minds and bringing unvarnished truth, ideas for action in a crisis, and grounded reasons for hope. On Monday, April 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET, Anand will be speaking with ’s Ruth Ben-Ghiat to clarify what we’re seeing and living through under the second Trump administration, and the latest developments in the fight against authoritarianism. Then, on Thursday, April 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET, he will be joined by political strategist and messaging expert for a closer look at how we talk about our political crisis and plans for building a free America.
Doctor’s Lounge, Dr. Jeremy Faust
A weekly chat with’s and top experts. Tune in every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to learn what doctors really talk about when they’re off the clock, and expect to get the latest in medicine, science, and health. On Tuesday, April 15, at 1 p.m. ET, Dr. Faust will speak with Dr. , a nationally recognized expert in infectious diseases and public health, an editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, and a CBS News medical contributor.
The Unspeakeasy Live: A Happy Hour For Your Thinking Habit, Meghan Daum
The Unspeakable Podcast is now The Unspeakeasy Live! Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, writer and podcastersits down with guests and friends (and sometimes fans) for free-ranging, uncensored, and always Nuanced AF™ conversations about the most interesting topics of our time. On Tuesday, April 15, at 3 p.m. ET, Meghan’s premiere episode will feature on the state of the culture wars and also Katie’s forthcoming book, Drink Your Way Sober: The Science-Based Method to Break Free from Alcohol. Then, on Thursday, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET, hear from Meghan and as they discuss the housing market.
Subheader, Under the Desk News
Every Thursday at 2 p.m. ET,of gabs about the latest headlines and emerging stories with a unique and interesting guest. On Thursday, April 17, V will be speaking with , founder and president of Run For Something, a national organization committed to recruiting and supporting young progressive candidates running for down-ballot office.
HOUSEGUESTS, Jessica Reed Kraus
The internet’s official political and pop culture living room, hosted by Jessica Reed Kraus and featuring special guests. Tune in for the first episode on Thursday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET.
KK Takes of the Week, Konstantin Kisin
Every Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET,answers your questions about the biggest stories of the moment with his trademark clarity, humor, and straight-talking analysis. Whether solo or joined by guests, he cuts through the noise of mainstream narratives and reactionary takes to make sense of what’s really happening. In a time of clickbait and ideological spin, KK Takes of the Week offers a grounded, thoughtful perspective for those who want to understand the world without the distractions. Catch his show on Friday, April 18, and join Konstantin every Friday after for your weekly dose of clarity.
I joined Substack because I like reading. Now, too many of the newsletters I follow are recordings instead of writing. There are times I am places where I can’t listen but could read. I implore anyone who records to also provide a transcript. Thank you.
What is Substack turning into?