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Human's avatar
Human
2d

People have had obituaries written for them by funeral directors and pastors and priests and people that didn’t know the deceased forever. This is absolutely acceptable and nobody should judge for not wanting to write it yourself or to have assistance. Seriously come down off your high horse and realize not everyone can write about personal things and not everyone deals with death the same way. We should all hope anyone bothers to take the time to recognize we’re gone at all.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
3d

So sorry for your loss! She’s sounds like a wonderful woman that I would have loved to meet. Those are very sweet memories, hold them close to your heart.

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