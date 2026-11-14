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Istiaq Mian, MD's avatar
Istiaq Mian, MD
3h

I always appreciate the “To MFA or to not MFA” debate. Liz Gilbert on the How I Write podcast this past week said if you get a scholarship or are extremely wealthy, then do it. Otherwise carry on.

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Remus M. Toma's avatar
Remus M. Toma
2h

There is nothing more moving than the quiet dialogue between a parent and their children across time. Writing down our truth while we are still here isn't just about preserving memories—it's about making sure those we love never have to guess how deeply they were cared for, or where their roots truly lie. Words remain the bridge that outlives us.

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