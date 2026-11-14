This week, we’re catching sheep at rest, baking cakes in the shape of canines, and learning about centuries-old art world “slosh.”

AIRMAIL

Messages from beyond

When Lucy’s father passed away, he left behind a treasure trove of memorabilia that helped her understand him better: photos, journals, selfies. He also appears to be leaving a trail of correspondence.

—Lucy Meilus in Things I Like This Week

My dad told me he had cancer on a random Tuesday, in response to me asking what was new. “It’s like… gastric or esophageal,” he said, with a flick of his wrist, like he was trying to remember a type of French cheese that might be nice to have with some crusty bread. He said he “wasn’t worrying about the details.” Terrible for me, as I care deeply about the details; I want to know what you ate for lunch and what your favorite line in a Mary Oliver poem is and exactly what type of cancer my dad had. Despite our different relationships with the facts, a lot of my early interests came from him: photography, music, being a little bit of a shit-stirrer. He was an architect, but also an incredibly talented photographer and furniture designer. When I was a bitchy pre-teen who couldn’t stand him, some of our best moments together were spent roaming photo exhibits at the Guggenheim or the ICP Museum. Over the years, he’d shared some things he was proud of from his past: photos of him accepting the New York Magazine photography award in 1973 (third prize, $500); his furniture featured in books on the Memphis Design movement; spaces he built for clients in Interiors; and our own Brooklyn loft, a former pearl factory that he completely redesigned despite it being a rental, featured in the New York Times (“Red Hook Loft Easy on Budget”). But he was still a very private person, and as it often goes, so much of what I’ve learned about him has come from the things he left behind: journals, drawings, wall-to-wall shelves filled with thousands of photo slides, painstakingly labeled by year. I read every journal entry and postcard to his parents from his solo motorcycle travels around Europe in his twenties. I pored over countless blueprints, including the one for my childhood loft, where he’d charted the sun’s path to determine how light would hit throughout the space and carved out room for an in-home sculpture studio. As you do. I discovered that he wanted to be a writer, was obsessed with cataloguing things, had an even weirder sense of humor than I’d realized, and was deeply committed to taking selfies. I found pieces of myself in all of it—things I hadn’t even realized we had in common (the selfies, obviously). Of course, I wish I had known so much of this while he was still alive, regret not asking more questions and doing all the things they tell you to do while your loved ones are still here. But there’s also something about having so much left to discover—so many boxes left to open, scans to go through, back issues of design magazines to track down—that makes it feel like I still have time left. A couple months ago, following the three-year anniversary of my dad’s death, my girlfriend booked me a session with a medium. Can I just say, I did not make it easy on this woman—not a single confirmation, telling reaction, or breadcrumb of information from me. I had to know it was real!!

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ROADS LESS TRAVELED BY

PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY

Are you a fox or a hedgehog?

Elif Shafak makes the case for leaning into one’s own skill set and finding comfort, if not refuge, in the gaps in between.

—Elif Shafak in Unmapped Storylands

In 1953, the British philosopher and historian Isaiah Berlin published a fascinating essay titled “The Hedgehog and the Fox.” The central argument of the piece was inspired by an adage attributed to an ancient Greek poet, Archilochus: “The fox knows many things, but the hedgehog knows one big thing.” Based on this statement, Berlin and his friends liked to play an interesting game, dividing the people they knew into groups according to this binary classification. Some were foxes, others hedgehogs. Later on, the philosopher applied the same principle to world literature. Some writers were foxes, others clearly hedgehogs. The former were passionately and restlessly interested in a wide variety of subjects and literary styles, fascinated by and drawn to a plurality of voices, whereas the latter wanted to preserve one essential system of thought, an all-encompassing principle at the center of everything. Shakespeare, Turgenev, Balzac, Goethe, Joyce… they were foxes. Dante, Plato, Ibsen, Nietzsche, Dostoevsky… they were hedgehogs. As for Tolstoy? That is where the essay came up with a surprising twist. According to Berlin, Tolstoy was a fox who had tried and tried, and inevitably failed, to become a different species. By nature, by character, he was a pluralistic fox, but he wanted to believe that he could be a single-minded hedgehog. When I first moved to Istanbul, in my early twenties, I brought with me a leather suitcase, six or seven boxes of various sizes full of books and notebooks, and a bright yellow typewriter purchased from a secondhand shop. The machine, clunky and old, had a German keyboard and emitted a loud rhythmic sound every time a metal letter hit the paper underneath the ink ribbon—click-clack, click-clack…. It reminded me of hoofbeats on foggy, cobblestone streets at night—clip-clop, clip -clop... Every time I sat down at my desk to write, I felt like I was riding a horse with no reins, a horse that at any moment could throw me off its back and crush my bones, but as long as it did not do that, I was still moving on, feeling the wind on my face, journeying into other lands and other possibilities, far beyond my small, humble corner of the universe. I observed this new city, this completely new environment with the childish curiosity of a newcomer, an outsider, a perpetual other. Quietly, I liked to play the game I had learned from Isaiah Berlin. Almost every new person I met in the old city, I tried to guess if they were foxes or hedgehogs. Then one afternoon, I found a handmade bookmark in a bookshop nearby. There was a quote on it by Anton Chekhov. “Don’t tell me the moon is shining: show me the glint of light on broken glass.” These words by a writer I deeply admired made me pause, made me wonder. How did one manage to describe something as subtle and untranslatable as a beam of light coruscating through shards of glass? The question felt not only crucial, but also urgent somehow, for everywhere I looked in those days I saw something broken, damaged, half-gone. Istanbul was the capital of erased memories. Of abandoned ruins and easy forgettings. It seemed essential to listen to those silences.

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ENCOUNTERS

ART

How nearly 200-year-old paintings reveal history repeating itself

Tired of the standardized, profit-driven “slosh” they were being taught in art school, three students set out to create an entire artistic movement centered on the delicacy and imperfection of the human experience. Sound familiar?

—LoLo in Love Histories

In 1848, a rebel group of 3 twenty-something art students created a secret brotherhood with a vision to paint the kind of art they wanted to see. They were immediately denounced by art critics, their paintings called “perverse” and “hideous”… and 5 years after its birth, the brotherhood was no more. As an old man, one of the founders called the group a “joke” made from the “visionary vanities of boys.” Today, almost 200 years after the Brotherhood dissolved in disgrace, their paintings are some of the most well-known in the world. Millais’ painting, Ophelia, inspired Taylor Swift’s recent album cover, is the Tate museum’s best-selling postcard, and was even banned in Japan over fears it would inspire young girls to imitate the heroine’s suicide. But arguably, the Pre-Raphaelite movement’s most immortal incarnation is its aesthetic—flowing red hair à la Florence Welch, medieval knight/princess-core, cottagecore, and dark academia all learned their visual language from the Pre-Raphaelites. In Victorian London, a charismatic 20-year-old art student at the Royal Academy named Dante Gabriel Rossetti (you kind of have to be an artist with a name like that) saw a painting at a school exhibition. That painting was The Eve of St. Agnes by fellow art student William Holman Hunt. Rossetti was so captivated by the composition, the detail, and the subject matter (it was based on a poem by John Keats, whom Rossetti emulated in his own poetry) that he begged Hunt to paint with him. In need of one more three-named guy to round out the group, they befriended a student one year below them, John Everett Millais, and formed the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood. "La belle dame sans merci," Frank Bernard Dicksee, 1902; "The Lady of Shalott," John William Waterhouse, 1888 The three “brothers” bonded over their hatred for the “slosh” taught at the Royal Academy of Art by their archnemesis and president of the Academy, Sir Joshua Reynolds (or “Sir Sloshua” to the Brotherhood). (“Slosh” to the PRB meant anything overly contrived and conventional, aka the art that came POST-Raphael.) As the name hints, the Brotherhood’s aim was to return to an artistic style that predated the work of Italian Renaissance poster boy Raphael. According to the Academy and Sir Sloshua, great art was idealized, conventional, and formulaic. It “perfected” nature, scrubbing away every unrefined, pesky detail to create a sanitized, heavenly view of the world. It depicted great historical events and modeled its figures after ancient Greco-Roman statues rather than living flesh. Sick of these formulas and conventions, the Brotherhood turned to the art of the Middle Ages and Quattrocento (15th-century Italy). There they found jewel tones, riotous compositions, and emotional depth. The Pre-Raphaelites painted at a time when the Industrial Revolution had made the world feel cold and heartless, driven only by profit. They strove to breathe life into a distant past more full of feeling and truth than their own uninspired reality. This is perhaps what makes them so particularly beloved today. In this post-capitalist age where AI slop is making even the most holiest things feel cheap and humanity itself is being discarded, perhaps we can understand more than ever what motivated those three young art students to scoff at the slosh and invent a new way of seeing.

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I SPY

PAGEANTRY

All dressed up and ready to flee

Jasmine Glass was scouted to compete in Miss Universe. She didn’t win, but one might say she pocketed something of far greater value.

—Jasmine Glass in Jasmine Glass

I was a homeless eighteen-year-old working some bullshit retail job at the mall when I was scouted to compete in Miss Universe Canada. I wish I could tell you where I was crashing at that exact point in time. But it’s been more than two decades, and those years are mostly a blur of friends’ couches, a youth shelter, a seedy motel, and, less often, the pavement. I had no money to pay for the photos that would accompany my application to the pageant. Luckily, I did have a nouveau riche stripper friend (or at least, whatever a teenager thinks is rich). Tammy was a contortionist dancer from the mainland who had recently hooked up with Ben Affleck, then sold the story to the National Enquirer for six figs (ending Bennifer 1.0) before moving to Vancouver Island to start fresh. That’s how we met and became fast friends. I’d seen Tammy splurge on cocaine and a new Mercedes-Benz, but would she Make-a-Wish come true for a needy friend?? Yes, it turns out she would. [. . .] I flew from British Columbia to Ontario buzzing with excitement. Right after I arrived, I found out that some women had paid thousands to participate, while others, like me, paid nothing. This sparked plenty of cattiness among the girls who took the competition seriously. Some even resorted to sabotaging each other’s beauty products and wardrobes for an edge. There was at least one Jerry Springer-esque fight over some stolen cans of aerosol self-tanner. I later learned that the competition wasn’t about talent, or even appearance. It was about who could afford to play the game. The winner, Vanessa Fisher, had spent even more on top of the entry fee, training with the official Miss Universe Canada coaches for months. The rest of us got nine days. [. . .] Luxury fashion designers sponsored the pageant. I was outfitted in a gorgeous off-white, floor-length gown with intricate hand-woven beading around the cinched waist and real silk fabric from top to bottom. Wearing it, I felt like a star. I was told its retail value exceeded ten thousand dollars. From homeless to haute couture. Quite the upgrade. Despite a glittery, baby-oiled escape hatch opening up for me, I remained hardwired for survival. Once I knew the dress’s value, I couldn’t un-know it, and it triggered a cascade of thoughts about the many ways my situation would improve if I sold it for cash. Surely I could get another apartment of my own and comfortably cover the first month’s rent and security deposit, probably with some money left over. The decision was made: I’m leaving with that dress.

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DESSERT

WRITING SCHOOL

Will an MFA help you get published?

Since the dawn of time (or since the Iowa Writers’ Workshop started awarding the degrees 90 years ago), a debate across literary circles has raged: is a Master of Fine Arts of any use?

—Blake Lefray in Below the Fray

I recently got a message from a college student in New York named Lily who is a fan of the channel. In part, Lily wrote: “Do you think an MFA program is worth it? I guess this is highly dependent and personal, but application deadlines are coming up. An internet stranger’s opinion could be helpful. Jeez, I need to start journaling again.” Now, I don’t know much about MFAs, but with Lily’s future hanging in the balance, I decided to change that, to learn as much as I could about these degrees that promise to make people masters of the fine art of creative writing. Perhaps you’re aware of the ongoing, at times vituperative, debate about whether MFA programs are partly to blame for the perceived homogeneity of contemporary fiction. Are MFAs predatory money-making schemes from our increasingly corporatized universities? Are they ruining literature? Or are they an expensive way to make some nerdy friends? The rise of the MFA It’s a funny degree, the MFA. An MA in English has the modesty of a stepping stone. A PhD in Comparative Literature glows majestically in the library dust. But the Master of Fine Arts is a terminal degree that straddles the worlds of academia and the publisher’s marketplace. Picture the chancellor in her robe with a plumber’s toolbelt. The degree itself is about 90 years old. The Iowa Writers’ Workshop was established at the University of Iowa and began awarding MFAs in creative writing in 1936. In the tech world, you’ll hear talk of the First Mover Advantage. That’s the competitive advantages conferred to the company that’s first to enter the market. In 1964, Iowa was still the only place in the world where you could get a creative writing MFA. By 1970, eleven other universities had begun offering the degree. By 2016, the number of MFA programs was 240—though this number seems to have plateaued in the last decade. Nowadays about 3,000 professionalized writing students are released into the population each year. [. . .] What is the point of an MFA? Will getting an MFA increase your chances of being published? The shortest answer is… probably. Somewhat. It’s hard to quantify the impact because it’s impractical to run an A/B experiment where you pick some random writers and send half to get their MFAs and tell the other half not to. Without such a test, even showing that MFA holders are overrepresented among award-winning novelists or literary novels doesn’t actually show that the MFA helped achieve these results, since we can’t rule out the possibility that the kinds of writers who would naturally write award-winning fiction were drawn to MFAs. Correlation is not causation. But let’s be real. We know how insular the publishing world is. We know how hard it is to get out of an agent’s slush pile. Getting a warm read from an agent or editor via someone in your MFA network is a benefit. No doubt.



[. . .] Is “MFA style” a thing?’ Let’s get back to Elif Batuman’s sense that MFA fiction has made better writing but worse books. I was curious if anyone had tried to examine books written by MFA writers vs. books written by the rest of us to see if there were differences. And indeed, two professors attempted to do just that. Richard Jean So and Andrew Piper wrote about their experiment in The Atlantic in 2016. They write, “There’s a widespread belief that if you get an MFA, at the very least, it will change your writing in some discernible way. But what if there’s no change to speak of?” To find out, they used machine learning to analyze 200 novels by writers with MFAs and 200 without. What did they find? Well, when it comes to word choice, “MFA novels tend to focus more on lawns, lakes, counters, stomachs, and wrists.” But other than that, not a big difference.

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PAY HEED

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography: Casey McCallister, Alya, aqeeb, Julia, Sophie Bamford, Emilie

Writing: Lucy Meilus, Elif Shafak, Love Histories, Jasmine Glass, Blake Lefray

Recently launched

Ilana Glazer, the actor and comedian behind the cult classic Broad City, is now on Substack.

Dr. Heather Berlin, a professor, neuroscientist, and clinical psychologist, has launched on Substack, where she’ll be talking about all things brain: why we repeat uncomfortable patterns, neural implants, free will, and AI.

U.K.-based sustainability advocate, video producer, and author Sam Bentley has brought “Good News You Might Have Missed” to Substack.

The Duke men’s basketball team is now on Substack. They’ll feature players, coaches, and staff, as well as longtime Duke beat writer Jordan Brenner.

Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away:

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The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Danya Issawi out of Substack’s New York office.