DANCE

"It's all in the hips"

An 80-year-old describes the joys of dancing, even when the steps elude her.

—Susie Kaufman in A Considerable Age

—Susie Kaufman in A Considerable Age

On Tuesday mornings, I go to a dance fitness class for older people at a community center on Minnetonka Boulevard. I thought I was signing up for zumba and gave myself a figurative pat on the back. “This is hot stuff,” I thought. “Everyone will be impressed that at my age I’m doing zumba.” I still don’t know what it is, but apparently it’s not what I do on Tuesday mornings. What I do is Cuban cha cha and Dominican bachata with an occasional Brazilian samba thrown in. I’ve never been to any of those places, but I’ve been to West 83rd Street, so I know what Afro-Caribbean music sounds like, and it flows in my bloodstream even if the blood itself is more sluggish than it used to be. My blood is, in fact, called upon to show up at the lab for testing at regular intervals. It keeps its appointments, but reluctantly. I get the feeling my blood would prefer to be out on the dance floor. The first few times I tried out the moves, I couldn’t remember anything about the right foot stepping forward or the left foot stepping back, let alone the turn. At 80, learning dance routines is a cognitive challenge. The steps aren’t intrinsically difficult to execute, but muscle memory does not serve. My feet are recalcitrant. And it all happens so fast. After maybe ten classes, during which I felt clumsy, hopeless, possibly in the early stages of dementia, I got the message. It’s not about the steps, it’s about the music. The teacher tries to find songs that are fast enough to release the potential for joy this music carries around with it like corn kernels waiting to pop, but not so fast that we are all gasping for air. I’m partial to Bette Midler’s “Mambo Italiana.” Just the fact that this song exists reminds me of the racy cocktail of Jewish, Italian, Afro-Latino culture on the street in New York in the ’50s and brings an enormous smile to my face. All of a sudden, I’m dancing like the music is blasting out of a transistor radio on a fire escape outside a bodega on Columbus Avenue, and we’re young and sexy again. It’s all in the hips. I like the fact that we dance without partners, by ourselves, for ourselves. On rare occasions, a man will wander in, but mainly this is a room full of seasoned women who are allowing themselves the pleasure of getting into their own bodies. Truth be told, I never really learned how to dance with a partner. Something in me resists the whole leader/follower thing. The rock and roll that came a decade and a half after the cha cha was always an exercise in narcissism. Even with someone opposite, more often than not another girl, I was always preoccupied with my own outrage, my own abandon. But this dancing, this barrio, this Little Havana has the advantage of a fixed structure and a repetitive rhythm that delivers me. It’s a blueprint. Tito Puente is already in the room just waiting for me to join him. I don’t have to make it up as I go along. Latin dance occupies a sweet spot between the horror of the rec hall at summer camp, waiting for some scrawny twelve-year-old Bobby or Mikey to ask me, and the raucous freeform mayhem that followed once the plug was pulled by the Stones. I can wake up feeling grouchy, but the music doesn’t take no for an answer. It is irresistible and will release those endorphins even if I put up a show of resistance. I still don’t know how the Latinas do it in high heels. I’m an old lady in loose-fitting pants and tennis shoes, but after the first few bars, I’m channelling Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera. I have red lips and long eyelashes, dangly earrings and a tight skirt. This might be the closest I’ve ever come to inhabiting the girl nature that I’ve always held at arm’s length.

OBSESSIONS

OBSESSIONS

The calculator collector

In which Paul Lukas visits a pop-up calculator museum and interviews the collector about his obsession with mid-century machines.

—Paul Lukas in Inconspicuous Consumption

—Paul Lukas in Inconspicuous Consumption

I grew up in the 1970s, when hand-held electronic calculators became affordable and popular. I asked my parents to get me one for Christmas in 1976, when I was 12, and they obliged. I remember “testing” that first calculator: Did it know how much seven times seven was? Could it accurately determine my favorite baseball players’ batting averages? If I subtracted my birth year from the current year, would it correctly show my age? Seeing the calculator get all of these things right was very satisfying, and the clickety-clack of the keyboard was even better. I was very happy with my present. (Learning about “BOOBIES” would come later.) I don’t know what happened to that long-ago calculator, but my memories of it were rekindled in late October by a listing in a weekly newsletter devoted to offbeat events and activities around New York City: The Calcuphile: An Attempt at a Pop-Up Calculator Museum Sunday, October 26th, 11am-4pm Step into the gritty underbelly of computing history at our Pop-Up Calculator Museum—uncover the raw history of these clunky mechanical beasts that fueled the tech revolution. (A calculator wrote that description.) Come see over 100 calculators focusing on the pre-1980s era that is so experiential: the tactile nature, the sound of the keys, the weight and feel in our hands, and the joys of math. It puts a lot of modern transitions into perspective, given the changes in computing, technology, and life in general since then. Come solve all your problems—math problems, that is. Mathematicians will be on site for counseling. And then it listed a location in Brooklyn. I loved the idea of celebrating vintage calculators, and the listing’s playful language seemed to indicate a creative intelligence at work. So on the appointed day, my friend Janet and I went to check out the museum, which turned out to be a tent set up on the curb of a residential block. Standing outside the tent were two guys who appeared to be running the show. [. . .] I wanted to learn more about [Rahul] Saggar and his calculator fixation, so I asked if we could set up an interview at his Brooklyn home. He agreed, and a few weeks later I arrived at his apartment, where he had dozens of calculators spread out on his living room floor for me to see (but no longer had the white tape on his glasses or any other performative stylistic cues)... IC: Do you recall when you got your first calculator? Saggar: It was probably my dad’s, and we would use it for school. But then when we were required to buy one for high school, I got my own. IC: Do you still have it? Saggar: Yeah. IC: So you saved it, even though you weren’t already a collector at that point. Why did you do that? Are you just the kind of person who saves things? Saggar: Yeah, I think I am. IC: Have you collected other things? Saggar: When I was a kid, I had a pencil collection, which is still in my room at my parents’ house in Ohio—thousands of pencils. They had to put limitations on my daily pencil buying in elementary school, because I would save up my lunch money and buy out all the pencils and then there were no pencils left for any of the other kids. I also had childhood collections of stuff like bottle caps, bugs—until my mom found out. Thinking about all of that reminds me of how I felt that some things were alive or maybe had a soul, so discarding them would not be nice. I still kind of believe that. IC: How many of the calculators in your collection are from that period in the ’90s when co-workers were just giving them to you? Saggar: A few dozen, probably not even 40. IC: And when did you start seeking out additional calculators on eBay, at flea markets, or wherever? Saggar: Not until maybe 2014, 2015. Maybe a bit earlier. IC: Oh—that’s a big gap! What got you back into it? Saggar: I have a friend who’s a winemaker. They were cleaning something out at his winery and they found this amazing old Singer calculator, with its original case and everything. That thing’s amazing. So that got me back into it. Also, around that same time, I went to a party at a big industrial loft space, and they had this museum-style display of some clunky old thing. It looked like a calculator, but I wasn’t even sure what it was. And when I saw that, I thought, “This thing is so beautiful, and the way it’s presented is so beautiful—I want to do that too.” IC: So that’s when it sort of clicked in your head that you wanted to build out the collection and display it? Saggar: Yeah. IC: How did you go about acquiring more of them? Saggar: So, my parents have a flea market— IC: This explains so much! Saggar: It’s sort of a neighborhood garage sale, like a block long. It usually happens around Labor Day, and I would go back and help my mom out, because she’s always trying to get rid of stuff. And then I’d just wander around and ask everyone, “Do you have any calculators?” I asked this one lady, and she’s like, “Well, I have a Burroughs adding machine. My mother used to work for Bell Labs.” I think she let me have it for $10.

FOOD

FOOD

The roast chicken problem

Chinese Cooking Demystified explores the cultural and developmental reasons why Sichuanese chefs found Thomas Keller's French Laundry unimpressive.

—Chinese Cooking Demystified in Chinese Cooking Demystified Substack

—Chinese Cooking Demystified in Chinese Cooking Demystified Substack

It’s important to understand New California cuisine—i.e. the style of the French Laundry—as a reaction. As a society develops, agriculture gets increasingly mechanized. This has a tremendous amount of benefit on net, but ingredient quality certainly suffers. Fruits and vegetables become larger. Meats become softer. The flavor of everything becomes somewhat muted. This process happened in America, in Europe, in Japan, in China… everywhere. The intensity differs between societies and where you are on the development curve. Modernity is a trade that everyone should want to make, but it’s not a completely costless one: as Dawei (Steph’s Dad) sometimes wistfully reminisces, “If only we had modern restaurants with those ingredients…” The food of Alice Waters and that whole movement was (and is) an attempt to chase that concept: a modern restaurant, with those ingredients. Thomas Keller can impress Americans with ‘extremely high quality chicken, executed simply but well’, because many Americans have never tasted a chicken that tastes like chicken. And I mean, a heritage breed, with good feed, given some space to roam? It’s a beautiful thing. No one should be ashamed for loving the French Laundry. But a little like the Provence that Waters fell in love with in the ’60s, China today is at an earlier point on the development curve. And that means that you can find chicken that tastes like chicken in China… and you don’t have to go to one of the most expensive restaurants in the country for the privilege. You simply drive outside of the city—sometimes not even all that far!—and go to a nongjiale (农家乐). Alternatively called nongzhuang (农庄), these are small restaurants that run out of village houses. They’re generally family-run, use high-quality ingredients, with some uncle whipping up simple, traditional dishes whipped up over a (at times, even wood-powered) wok. If you’re getting something like an entire free-range chicken, it’s still not going to be cheap, but it’ll be approachable. So, no, it’s not that Chinese chefs “can’t appreciate the pure taste of roast chicken”. It’s that if you’re going to a restaurant famed for being The Best In America, you’re going to expect something… more… than an American nongjiale with fancy plating. It’s going to be extremely unimpressive, because you can already get good chicken in China, right? Layer in the cultural and economic power differential between the two countries—that you’re socially expected to be wowed—and I could imagine even being a bit miffed: “I can literally turn chicken into tofu, but it’s Thomas Keller that’s rich and world-famous, for… roasting a chicken? Go down into the mountains, and Yi peasants can roast you a chicken…”

CITY PLANNING

CITY PLANNING

"SimParkingLot is no fun"

Benjamin Schneider on how parking requirements transformed American cities into asphalt seas.

—Benjamin Schneider in The Urban Condition

—Benjamin Schneider in The Urban Condition

Many Millennials were first introduced to urban planning through SimCity, a remarkably realistic city-building game complete with municipal budgets, zoning ordinances, and utilities. But there’s one aspect of city planning the creators were forced to fudge. “We were originally just going to model real cities, but we quickly realized there were way too many parking lots in the real world,” SimCity creator Stone Librande admitted in an interview. “Our game was going to be really boring if it was proportional in terms of parking lots.” Stone’s interviewer joked that if the parking facilities in SimCity were rendered at their actual size the game would’ve become “SimParkingLot.” It would be a funny quip if it didn’t describe the cityscape most Americans inhabit every day. Sunset Road intersects Las Vegas Boulevard at the bitter end of the Strip. This is where the ersatz fantasy world of Las Vegas meets the workaday reality of Clark County, Nevada. There are no Parisian shopping arcades or Roman fora on Sunset Road. This is America. Every store, every warehouse, every apartment complex is surrounded by a moat of parking. Getting to the building from the sidewalk requires a journey across the blazing asphalt, and a delicate negotiation with the well-armored Rogues and Renegades rolling in and out. Along the boulevards of Clark County, it can look as if the overarching urban design guideline was a petulant toddler yelling, “More parking!” In fact, here and in nearly every American city, there are very specific prescriptions for how much parking different types of development require. To see how Clark County’s built environment became, in effect, a parked environment, consult planning code section 30.60.030. These regulations require places of worship and adult theater cabarets to have 10 spaces per thousand square feet. Bowling alleys must have four and a half spaces per lane, and mini golf courses need three spaces per hole. When it comes to office buildings, Clark County follows the “golden rule” of four spaces per thousand square feet that has become standard for suburban office parks around the country. A typical parking spot in a lot, including the space necessary to pull in and out, takes up about 300 square feet. That means the gold standard for office development in America is a campus with more square footage dedicated to parking than to offices. But at least spaces per square feet is a comprehensible metric. In 2002, UCLA economist and parking policy expert Donald Shoup surveyed parking requirements across the country and found more than 662 land use or institution types and 216 distinct metrics for calculating parking requirements. Those metrics include the number of fuel nozzles, drying racks, or nuns in a given establishment. Funeral parlors in different cities are the subject of more than 30 different metrics for determining “parking requirements for the afterlife,” accounting, variously, for the number of seats, chapels, and hearses. These rules can also have mortal consequences for the living. Arlington, Texas, requires bars and nightclubs to provide 14 off-street parking spots for every 1,000 square feet. That means these alcohol-fueled businesses must dedicate at least four times more space to parking than they do to partying. Y’all drive safe now. These very precise numbers imply that parking requirements are the product of rigorous scientific research. In reality, parking requirements are “little more than a collective hunch,” Shoup writes. Many cities pull their parking requirements from other jurisdictions, which may or may not have based them on real data, creating a repeating cycle of ignorance. When they are the product of actual empirical study, parking minimums are typically set to reflect the highest possible parking demand, like a church on Easter Sunday, or a big box store on Black Friday. In other cases, parking requirements serve as a de facto zoning ordinance intended to shape what kinds of development are welcome, where. Arlington’s super-sized parking requirements for bars discourage the creation of drinking establishments, or at the very least ensure that they can never cluster in anything resembling a walkable nightlife district, since each one must be isolated in its parking cocoon. “Parking is probably the most extensive infrastructure that we have, yet we have almost zero vision of how much of it there really is,” Mikhail Chester, a professor of environmental engineering at Arizona State University, told me.

