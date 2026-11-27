Ryan Shepard is a professionally trained chef. She’s also, at least in a classical sense, a bit of a Thanskgiving hater. For her and a band of fellow “misfits,” the main event happens around a turkey carcass and some vegetable scraps, long after everyone else has concluded their celebrations and gone home.

A quick Google search for “what to do with Thanksgiving leftovers” returns a nauseating number of suggestions. Turkey sandwiches. Turkey soup. Turkey casseroles. Turkey pot pie. Turkey tetrazzini. Apparently the internet wants us to spend the entire week eating increasingly depressing variations of the same meal.

Thanksgiving has never really been my favorite. Don’t get me wrong. Who doesn’t love a plate so overloaded with meat and carbohydrates that passing out on the couch afterward is both acceptable and encouraged? But Thanksgiving is a full-blown culinary marathon, all in service of a dinner where you spend hours standing over a hot stove only to sit down with relatives you see a handful of times a year (sometimes just the once), talk politics, get into an argument, and swear you’ll never do this shit again.

A few years ago and through a forced hand, I actually followed through and, in fact, did not do that shit again. I was working in the restaurant industry and never able to clinch time off to get home for the holidays. Eventually, I gave up on the endeavor altogether and started inviting friends from work over for Thanksgiving instead. My husband, a pediatric resident at the time, was in a similar predicament. Between the two of us, we assembled quite an impressive collection of what I lovingly called the Misfits: restaurant workers, medical residents, friends who couldn’t afford a plane ticket home, people who had to work the day before or the day after. Odds and ends of people who, for one reason or another, didn’t have anywhere else to be.

And it was wonderful.

For the first time in my life, Thanksgiving was equal parts chaotic and peaceful. There was still too much food and far too many dishes, but the usual holiday tension had dissipated. I got to sit around a table with people I was still getting to know, passing sides back and forth, hearing stories about their families and the places they came from. Nobody was obligated to be there. We were just happy to have somewhere to go and people to eat with. I started looking forward to Thanksgiving.

Still, the one thing I never managed to figure out was how to buy a turkey appropriate for the number of people I was actually feeding. Every year I’d convince myself we needed a 20-pound bird, and every year I’d find myself staring into the refrigerator on Friday morning at enough leftover turkey to feed the entire neighborhood.

One year, thoroughly irritated by the bags of turkey taking up precious refrigerator real estate, I decided something had to be done, which brought me to my fruitless Google search. I wanted to make something that didn’t taste like Thanksgiving anymore—cranberry sauce, braised pork loin, or even turning the sweet potatoes glaring at me in a Pyrex dish into biscuits.

After considering my options, I landed on the only logical conclusion.

Gumbo.

Struck by my own genius (I’m not modest here), I hopped out of bed, threw open the refrigerator doors, and, swear to God, I almost heard angels singing.

There, sitting on the right-hand side of my bottom shelf, was a massive, barely picked-at turkey carcass and an unreasonable amount of its sliced meat beside it. I still had all my Thanksgiving mise en place, too. Full quart containers of chopped celery, bell peppers, onions, and garlic. The holy trinity—the backbone of Creole and Cajun cooking—was already prepped and ready to go. All I really had to do was make a roux and grab some andouille sausage.

I did what any millennial would do: ordered the remaining ingredients online and sent a text to my friends letting them know I was making gumbo. I genuinely expected most of them to tell me they were still out of town or so sick of turkey that they couldn’t bear to see it in any form.

In the meantime, though, I got to cooking.

While my family has roots in Louisiana (in Bienville Parish, in a little town called Ringgold), gumbo was not a staple at our table. But through countless trips to New Orleans and ample opportunities to taste it, I’ve developed a few hard-and-fast rules. Mainly, the best gumbos are made with a dark, rich roux and have a pork-fat base. Sue me.

If you’ve never made roux, you should know that it’s an insanely arduous task. Equal parts flour and fat, a heavy-bottomed pan, and an unreasonable amount of patience as you stir a volcanically hot mixture from the color of cream to café au lait to peanut butter to dark chocolate. Rush it and you risk burning the whole damn thing, which means starting over.

A fellow chef introduced me to the concept of baking roux in the oven. It takes just as long, if not longer, but you only have to stir occasionally, and there’s considerably less time spent standing over a bubbling pot threatening to take off a layer of skin. Once you’ve reached that beautiful dark chocolate color, in go the holy trinity, followed by the stock made from the turkey carcass, the leftover meat, and some browned andouille sausage. By the time the gumbo was simmering, I’d all but forgotten about my outbound invitation. Then the doorbell rang.

Over the next half hour, people kept trickling in, one after the other, until I looked up and realized my kitchen table looked exactly as it had a few days earlier on Thanksgiving. If anything, it was a little more crowded. It’s filled up that way every year since.

What started as an attempt to get rid of leftovers has become a tradition of its own. Every Sunday after Thanksgiving, my house erupts in chaos as people filter in, throw their coats on the couch, and head straight to the kitchen for a bowl of gumbo. I make an enormous pot, put out the rice, and let people help themselves. Sans elaborate place settings or carefully timed courses, a steady stream of friends still come through the door, some staying for hours, others stopping by just long enough to eat and catch up.

Before long, people started planning their Thanksgiving travel around being back in Atlanta by Sunday. Not necessarily for Thanksgiving dinner itself, mind you, but for the gumbo. Considering how much effort I’d once put into the actual holiday meal, I wasn’t entirely sure whether to be offended or flattered.

Either way, our tradition has continued, and the number of placemats at the table has grown.

Last year, baby Eme, the daughter of a woman I met when we were both going through the first-time-mom trenches years ago, joined us for her first Gumbo Sunday and, at just over a year old, promptly became the youngest member of the clean-plate club. We all watched, smiling and clapping, as she tipped her bowl to her lips and greedily licked the sides, not a single left drop behind. I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of someone’s table manners.

I suppose there’s something fitting about gumbo serving as the dish that keeps this group coming back together. On their own, this collection of ingredients might not seem like they belong in the same pot. A little of this, a little of that, whatever you’ve got on hand. But give them enough time together, and they become something much better than they were apart.

Over the years, the Misfits have become less, well, misfit. People got married, had babies, moved up in their careers, and finally reached that magical place in adulthood where they could both afford a plane ticket home and get their vacation requests approved. As such, our Thanksgiving dinners changed. Some people started spending the holiday with their in-laws, others went home to their parents, and eventually we weren’t all sitting around the same table on Thursday anymore.

But come Sunday, most of those same people still find their way back to my dinner table. They don’t need to find somewhere to go anymore. They just want to be here.