The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LANCE WILLIAMS's avatar
LANCE WILLIAMS
Oct 3

“Dinner Parties” don’t have to be any more complicated than friends bringing over some sides, or even a whole meal of their choice, a few bevvies, and the living room… forgive me, hollow great room, of their $3m suburban box all of a sudden becomes a real life entertainment center! It astounds me how $5,6,10m homes serve as studio props for fine living that’s an empty illusion. Give me the cramped NY apartment of the sixties, full of life and laughter

Reply
Share
2 replies
hannah louise's avatar
hannah louise
Oct 3

Bam (Little Grubbins) mentioned 🚨🚨

Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture