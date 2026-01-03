This week, we’re questioning the calendar, curing hangovers, and finding the art in sports.

The wheel of the year is the rise and fall of a human life. The year is born on the vernal equinox as the first flowers bloom and the birds return. It grows and copulates and dances through the spring, celebrates its bounteous zenith at the summer solstice, becomes masterful and wise in autumn, then turns inward in preparation for its transition to winter. On the longest night of the year, the darkest of the dark, the year blows out its last candle and dies. This pattern, the story of the Vegetation Deity rising and falling, is the ancient framework for the rites of the year. The drama of a human life unfolds in the annual cycle of the seasons. As the constellations twirl above us, so too the repeating myths of the year’s rituals tell the story of human life. In a sense, it’s a way to transcend the cruel joke of age: our wisdom increases as our strength decreases. By acknowledging and celebrating the passage of the seasons, we can grow wiser every autumn and be rejuvenated every spring. We rise and fall like the seasons; someday we will fall and not rise again, but someone else will, our children and grandchildren and the next generation, and so the big wheel keeps on turning. Within this cycle, the spring equinox is the time of birth and new life. So why do we celebrate New Year’s in the dead of winter? January is not a time for beginnings. It is not a time for initiative or turning over a new leaf. It’s not even an enjoyable time to have a party. Too dark, too cold. This is the time to hibernate, not change a damn thing, stay the course, survive, eat stew, snuggle, sleep. But this particular calendar, a relatively recent imposition on human existence, seems to be here to stay. Like nearly all ancient calendars, the first Roman calendar started on the spring equinox (approximately 21 March). The first four months of the Roman calendar were named after gods (Martius, Aprilis, Maius, Junius) and the next six were numbered (Quintilis, Sextilis, September, October, November, and December). This ten-month calendar, which Romans attributed to their legendary founder Romulus, comprised a year of 304 days. The 61-day gap in the dead of winter had no name. The days were not marked, and the world was dead; in fact, it belonged to the dead. The Romans are known for ancestor veneration, which was indeed an important part of their communal life, but there was a precautionary element to it as well. They lived in terror of the vengeful ghosts they deemed responsible for pestilence, death, ruined crops, and drought. These spirits had to be appeased, so the 61 unnamed days of winter were proffered as their time of dominion. During this calendric lacuna, Romans sacrificed goats and dogs, cleaned their houses with salt, and lit bonfires in the dark wintry streets. Especially penitent ones ran through the flames to purify themselves. Nude Luperci priests whipped spectators. Roman king Numa Pompilius (715-673 BCE) apparently did not fear the wrath of the hungry ghosts and decided to end all this moribund nonsense. He added two more months to the calendar: Ianuarius (after Janus, god of beginnings) and Februarius (‘to cleanse by sacrifice,’ a small nod to the fearful rituals of the nameless winter days). His calendar had 355 days, and January was now its start. Absolutely everyone ignored this. They continued celebrating the New Year on the vernal equinox as they always had. For the next six hundred years. In those six hundred years, however, Rome had expanded to span the Italian peninsula, the Mediterranean basin, and much of the Middle East. Running a republic and collecting taxes required a calendar with dates that recurred on an annual basis. The lunar calendar of Numa Pompilius with its scanty 355 days fell out of sync with our actual 365-day solar year, resulting in all sorts of agricultural complications. Planting usually occurred around the vernal equinox, but the calendar had drifted away until the equinox fell in mid-May, which now had no relevance to the agricultural year. The calendar was an unreliable mess. Julius Caesar decided to fix this.

“Still Life With Snapper” by Melissa Clements

A philosophy of hangovers

Hopefully your New Year’s hangover has faded by now, but Jack Hanson’s advice should do you well throughout 2026.

—Jack Hanson in Phantom Heresy

The best hangover cure I’ve ever heard of is one I’ve never been in a position to take. It comes from my father. If memory serves (I texted him asking only for permission to share, not a restatement of the procedure), it consists of, first, arriving at work around 5 a.m., that is, on time, a crucial step in alleviating what Kingsley Amis, the greatest writer of the gueule de bois, called the ‘metaphysical’ hangover, which he defined as, “that ineffable compound of depression, sadness (these two are not the same), anxiety, self-hatred, sense of failure and fear for the future.” Second, have that work be marine construction, specifically on a barge that travels slowly up and down the salt rivers of Cape Cod. Once the barge is underway, you should tie a long line around your waist, secure the other end to a stern cleat, and, having leapt into the cool water, allow yourself to be towed, floating in the gently churning foam of the vessel’s wake, all the way to the job site. In his telling, you emerge feeling as fresh as if you’d gone to bed at a sensible hour with a glass of warm milk. Obviously, there are some preconditions here that most of us cannot meet. Except for the very strongest and vainest among us, this is a cure that can only be taken in summertime. It will also require you trusting your knot-tying skills even in your diminished state, as well as some particularly tolerant coworkers. And, of course, you’ll have to have a job that, I’d imagine, not terribly many people are willing or able to get. But there is a lot to learn here, both for the morning after and for life. It requires getting up and doing what you planned on doing. (Lest I sound too much like a rise-and-grinder, I want to emphasize that this is not a moral accomplishment—Descartes invented his coordinates system by lying in bed until noon and watching a fly on his ceiling—but a practical necessity. Most of us assume that if we feel bad, we’ll feel better if we stay in bed or, at the most, remove ourselves directly to the couch. In instances of real illness, this is probably true, but in cases of self-made or self-perpetuating diminishment, be it a hangover or persistent anxiety, getting up and out will do you much better than hanging around. It’s an awful fact of life, but it’s true.) It also requires paying attention to how you feel and how you want to feel, not what you’ve done to get that way. Dwelling on the latter is the nastiest part of any hangover, and a cure like this one compels a mindset that you can adopt in any unpropitious circumstances, namely: when you feel terrible, accept that you feel terrible and do what you can to fix it. The time for adjudicating the wisdom of the choices you made to make you feel that way, if it ever comes, is not now. Again, I’m not advocating for any kind of moralism here—or amoralism, which is simply moralism when scared of its own shadow—but a principled adherence to the rule over and against the turbulence of the exception. Incidentally, if the brief academic fad of experimental philosophy were of any value at all (it’s not), it might be worth including hangover remedies in a study of Aristotle’s ethics. It would also lend some support to the Philosopher’s poetics, particularly the cathartic effect of tragedy. Chances are, if you’re currently in rough shape, you won’t be at work, but at home, wondering what to do. Amis heartily recommends reading and music, and even “going off and gazing at some painting, building or bit of statuary,” with the intention of a bit of ritualized emotional processing. “The structure,” he writes, “of…hangover reading and hangover listening, rests on the principle that you must feel worse emotionally before you start to feel better. A good cry is the initial aim.” I would add that it’s best not to go for anything that depicts something you might have directly experienced yourself, especially recently—breakups, death of a parent, career failures, etc.—as this may send you down precisely the spiral you’re hoping to avoid. Choose instead the big picture, existential, unavoidable stuff, which gives you the best of both worlds: the comfort of distance and the perspective of relative scale.

Bliss, four ways

—Sam Robinson in Look at the Sun Directly

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1. I watch your eyelids flutter with the spirit of song, beauty of your own making makes you cry at times, or laugh and run around. Both extremes stand on either side of the illusory chasm, appearing as emptiness to naked eyes. In fact, even that void is full. I’ve spoken of all this before, and you even listened to me say it. Now, you are not listening, and I do not speak. You are singing, and I am writing down thoughts as they occur to me, one after another, intervening as little as possible, except for when I travel down blind alleys, mercifully yet to occur in this instance. It all just keeps going forward, as if it has no choice. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 2. From alchemic morning shame Can you detect a soupçon of God & his infinite Love, infinite scorn, et cetera? All else being equal, time halts and possibility is Completely lost, likewise keys Snap off in the little silver mouth that comes Out of black plastic leather. My skin pruned overnight. I laid in the rice Field of divine intervention, Lo & behold, the world turns again. What does that Tell you, actually, forget it. I don’t want to know what the psychic says. There is a direct line to the Holy Spirit, unbroken, from my forehead it appears to be A single antenna, novel organ For which there is no name. It would be the word To end all words. Keep quiet, please.

The art of the game

You’ve no doubt seen countdowns of the best albums, films, books, and more from 2025. But have you seen the best sports-art pairings of the year?

—ArtButMakeItSports in ArtButMakeItSports

“Red and Blue Composition” (flipped) by Ad Reinhardt, 1941, photo by @mordyphoto “Madonna and Child,” artist unknown (National Museum in Warsaw), 1800-1850 “The Haywain Triptych” (detail, flipped) by Hieronymus Bosch, 1516, photo by @StephChambers76 “Suprematist Design for a Façade” by Vera Ermolaeva, 1920, photo by @kelcgrant “Under the Wave off Kanagawa” by Katsushika Hokusai, 1830-32, photo by @edgarpix “The Swan, No. 24, Group IX” by Hilma af Klint, 1914, photo by @artbutmakeitsports

