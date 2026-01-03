The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Stephanie's avatar
Dr.Stephanie
10h

And this is the argument yearly BUT every day is the time for new beginnings. Every single day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Xian's avatar
Xian
10h

January is not for beginnings. It is for accounting. The calendar turns, but habits linger, fatigue follows, unfinished work stays where it was.

January is cruel in this way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture