ART

Portrait of a marriage

As Alex Belth and his wife manage life with chronic illness, they both find comfort in his portraits of her—dozens created over the course of years.

in

We left the Bronx and moved to a small village in Vermont, grateful to be safe and in less clamorous environs. Emily appreciated the change—and in time, so did I—but her health didn’t miraculously improve. Her visual system, in particular, continued to decline. Watching TV for more than a minute made her ill—she had to limit time on the phone, and good luck with that—let alone looking at a computer, or through the windshield of my car. There’s only so many hours one can listen to podcasts on the couch without going mad. So one evening five years ago just before Thanksgiving, Em says to me, “Let’s paint.” I smiled. She didn’t like drawing or painting even though her mother is a fabulous visual artist. (I took Em to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on our first date, thinking I’d impress her with my knowledge of painting; I talked until I left her limp. And hungry.) “Of course,” I said, “love to join you.” We set ourselves up on the dining room table with acrylics and markers. She made abstract pictures, interrupting herself only to tell me she didn’t know what she was doing. I drew pictures of her. Em’s artistic career was short-lived. After a few days, the painting fucked up her vision just like everything else. By that point, I was in a groove. And so during the first long covid winter, I made drawings and paintings of my wife and it was like seeing her for the first time. It would take time to knock the rust off my skills, but I wasn’t crippled by self-doubt and criticism. There are few pieces of writing I look back on with affection, but I dig my artwork, despite the technical flaws. Experiencing this again was unexpected, surprising and energizing. Drawing someone, capturing not so much their likeness but their spirit, is the stuff of infatuation; it took on a different energy with someone I’d known, and adored, for almost twenty years. I drew Em as we hung out in the evenings, occasionally asking her to hold still a sec, but just as often working from photographs I’d taken with my phone. After finishing a picture, which could take minutes or days, I showed it to her, half-eager for her approval while anxious to be free of wanting it. (No wonder uncle Fred didn’t fill in facial features—they weren’t only difficult to render but tempting to over-work.) Em usually brightened at the sight of them, the colors, the vibe, and liked some and didn’t like others. “I’ve never been anyone’s muse,” she said. I’ve watched her a lot over the years, suffering and in despair. I’ve watched her sleep, her features soft and unguarded while I pray for relief. And I’ve watched her doubled over in laughter after calling me a cheater and a slut for beating her in a game of backgammon. Over the course of three years I made hundreds of drawings and dozens of paintings of my wife, evoking her many moods—and mine. We worried about how best to hang all this artwork in the living room. When I asked our landlord for advice, he didn’t warn me about making holes in the walls. Instead, he said: “Perfection is an offense to the gods!” A haphazard gallery of more than 20 picture frames went up—11x8 drawings, 18x24 paintings. Sometimes, I’d be so excited to finish a painting session just to get the canvas on the wall. I basked in the luxury of staring at a picture, for hours and days, relieved of the pressure of time—and of scrolling as a way of seeing. Tinkering, plotting adjustments. Meanwhile, Em sat across from me on the other side of the couch listening to a podcast with her earbuds on—true crime, anyone? Or we’d follow a movie on TV, her not looking, me describing the action. She composed letters, longhand, to a few cherished friends with bright fountain pen ink (shimmer, glitter, fuchsia!). The gallery overwhelmed Emily at first—she’s not one for attention. But that changed as she looked and lived with her many portraits. She developed favorites, ones she didn’t want to be removed. “When I’m feeling down,” she says, “I’ll look up from the couch and be reminded of the things I do when I feel well: hunting for shark teeth, picking blueberries and flowers, doing yoga—even talking to an alpaca. “Then I think: Somebody loves me enough to keep looking.”

PAINTING

Art by Angela Pilgrim, shared by Gabrielle Warren

NATURAL SCIENCES

Whale song

In this episode of the Lapham’s Quarterly podcast, Donovan Hohn interviews Elizabeth Kolbert about one of the essays in her new collection—a story of cetologists, artificial intelligence, and the quest to understand whales. Here, he sets up the conversation by sharing two very different whale speech patterns: the songs of humpbacks and the clicks of sperm whales.

—Donovan Hohn in

1× 0:00 -3:16 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. In our conversation, we spend the most time with the piece—a reported essay is how I’d describe it—that opens her new collection, titled “Talk to Me: Can Artificial Intelligence Allow Us to Speak to Other Species?” Which is one of my favorite things she’s ever written, and not just because, while chasing sperm whales, Kolbert goes snorkeling around in the history of cetology and the pages of Moby Dick. If you were alive in the 1970s, you may recall that an album called Songs of the Humpback Whale became an improbable hit, going multi-platinum. As I mentioned to Kolbert, as a child, I discovered a floppy 45 RPM single from that album, stapled into an issue of National Geographic. You probably know what humpback singing sounds like, but here’s a short reminder. That’s humpback. The noises we heard at the beginning of that clip, resembling a moped with a broken muffler, are not what made Songs of the Humpback Whale go multi-platinum. It’s what we heard next, that otherworldly caterwauling and keening—otherworldly yet also oddly human. It’s hard not to hear recognizable emotion in those songs. They sound plaintive or full of yearning. But we might just be imagining such emotions. We don’t really know why humpbacks sing or what their songs communicate. Now here’s a sampling of whale communications that few listeners are likely to have heard before. Those are sperm whale codas. That’s the term for them. Not songs, codas. In cetology, a coda is a series of clicks with a time pattern. An album of sperm whale codas is not likely to go multi-platinum. Sperm whale codas may not sound as haunting or as expressive to our ears as humpback songs. But to the ears of the cetologists Kolbert traveled with, sperm whale codas are fascinating, mysterious, and quite possibly meaningful.

SKETCHBOOK

ZINE

Confession

This week, i-D Magazine published its latest zine: Confessional, an issue exclusively featuring the work of Substackers. Many of the essays are available only in print—get them at these locations while supplies last!—but i-D will also share a few on its Substack. Here, an excerpt from Sami Reiss’s piece, “In Paris.” His confession? Even when surrounded by the greats, he’s not afraid to be ambitious. “I’m just another working writer, trying to level up.”

—

in the

Most everyone else in the place I was friendly with, and we all kept some distance between us so we could work. We were lucky to be here: artists or researchers in the pelotons of our fields, sitting on plastic chairs in a 17th-century cloister—specifically, an artist’s residency in Paris’ 10th—banging out papers, films, photographs, academic work. It was fun, chipping away for months on a big thing and every now and then heading into town. A series of portraits of residents decorating the grounds, with titles and hometowns as captions, spoke to the variety. A director from Benghazi, some college professors, a statistician from Almaty, a poet … I think a poet … a chef. I got along best with another guy, also here from New York: a painter, Basquiat’s former assistant, who was convinced he was being hunted down by the Arnaults. And then there was Fred. Not that I should call him that—we’re not buddies, and we never spoke. Frederick Wiseman. Based in Boston and sometimes Paris. A director of 40-plus documentary films over 50-plus years. A MacArthur fellow. A giant in his field, a singular artist. He lived on the top floor, someone said, in one of the biggest apartments—that was his editing room. You might see him once in a blue moon walking the courtyard, getting groceries from Franprix, or working at the café downstairs. But then, you might see anyone doing that. The way Wiseman stuck out, though, was through his energy field. Honestly. He emanated an aura like no artist or researcher I’ve ever seen. On the couple of times I bumped into him—not literally—it was like seeing someone on their opening night, radiating a force field, electric. Only more powerful, like a skyscraper, and steady, kinetic, like a Kobe Bryant sort of thing. He felt like an idling Ferrari. This was a man in his 90s. Even writing this feels like a betrayal—it’s not cool to get up his ass. My only actual connection with the man was that, for a season, my mailbox was next to his. But if we’re being honest, he was also the reason I heard about the convent in the first place. [...] It’s no confession to say I have little in common with Wiseman. Maybe nothing outside of our short-term mailbox spell. More concretely, very few people share common ground with him, which becomes evident after watching a couple of his flicks—if you can (they stream only on Kanopy, the free library service, and premiere occasionally at the New York Film Festival and on PBS). Watching even a couple, it becomes immediate that this body of work is peerless—in the cinema canon, sure, but also in terms of the art of research. These are magnificent films: visual and emotional clinics of cinematic space, shorn of didactic explanation, navigated by mood. Do they share a theme? Maybe. Many cover institutions—a city or neighbourhood, a ballet theatre, a boxing gym, a public school or edifice—and are often set in America, sometimes in France. The films wield access—to budget meetings, to the dean’s office, to the student union, to the janitor’s room—to within an inch of its life. There is no narration or interviews, but Wiseman and crew instead eavesdrop on meetings, a perverse office birthday celebration, or a man skipping rope. And since everything that happens where they’re shooting may show up in the film, most of the work, Wiseman has said in interviews, is spent in the edit. Filming may run up to 100 hours, with Wiseman holding the boom mic on most of his shoots; in his Paris edit, he’ll take months whittling it down to three or four hours. But despite all the work, these are films about people. They observe individuals living, albeit at their jobs. (Howard Hawks’ movies are also about this.) At best, his films make the entire genre of documentary filmmaking seem simple and pointless. Like I said, I don’t have much in common with him.

PHOTOGRAPHY

LYRICISM

Pop poetry

Michael Chabon recalls a professor who gifted him a book of pop lyrics analyzed as poetry, and considers the intersection of the two crafts and how each influenced his own writing.

—

in

Now when I think about Ed Ochester and the book he gave me, back when he was trying to teach me how to be a poet, the question of whether or not Dylan’s lyrics are poetry feels irrelevant. Dylan’s lyrics are writing, and as writing they have influenced my own writing as much as if not more than the work of any poet apart from O’Hara and maybe Edgar Allan Poe. In fact, song lyrics in general have arguably mattered to and shaped me more, as a writer, than novels or short stories written by any but the most crucial of my literary heroes. Ask me to name a few of those heroes, and I’m likely to come up with a random sample of literary crushes: Cheever, Welty, Pynchon, Fitzgerald. I might try to mix things up with a genre wild card like Chandler or Ursula Le Guin, or even Ian Fleming. Maybe reach across forms to a poet like O’Hara, or an essayist like S.J. Perelman. But I have never once told the deeper truth, and answered Dylan, or Rakim, or Mitchell, or Verlaine (Tom, not Paul). And yet the words chosen, resorted to, or arrived at by the lyricists of rock, soul, and hip-hop constitute the body of writing that I know best, that I have studied most intensively, puzzled over longest. (I can’t begin to calculate or tell you how many hours I had devoted, before Ed Ochester handed me that book, to trying to understand, to really feel, that midnight had toes, and that one of them—the big toe?—could be broken.) Lyrics are the only written works that I have ever reliably committed to memory, apart from a touch of Poe, a smidgen of Kipling’s “If,” bits and pieces of Shakespeare. I have memorized thousands of song lyrics. Sometimes at night, I lie in bed waiting to fall asleep with a radio in my head playing “Wild West End,” by Dire Straits, or Rakim’s “I Know You Got Soul,” or “Hejira,” by Joni Mitchell, or some random piece of pop craftsmanship from my childhood like “Brandy,” by Looking Glass, and the remembering of every word of every verse is perfect, and completely involuntary. Song lyrics are part of my literary firmware, programmed permanently into my read-only memory. Not just words: writing. Tropes and devices, rhetorical strategies, writerly techniques, entire structures of allusion and imagery: entire skeins of the synapses in my cerebral cortex by now are made up entirely of all this unforgettable literature. In the above tunes that I cited as playing on the radio inside midnight’s broken brain, we find instances of a well-observed bit of characterization from Dire Straits’s Mark Knopfler (an underrated lyricist), Now my conductress on the number 19/She was a honey/Pink toenails and hands all dirty with the money; two beautiful images, Mitchell’s White flags of winter chimneys/Waving truce against the moon and Rakim’s thrilling simile for the act of writing itself, I start to think/and then I sink/into the paper/like I was ink/when I’m writin’/I’m trapped in between/the lines/I escape when I finish/the rhyme; and even, in the more workmanlike “Brandy,” the efficient, patient setting of scene, the port on the western bay that serves a hundred ships a day, the girl in the harbor town who works laying whisky down, the care taken with these lines that open the extended, Dubliners-esque portrait of poor Brandy, that fine girl, with her love going endlessly to waste. I don’t think I could have learned more about the joy and sensuous appeal of alliteration, assonance, and consonance from any poem of Gerard Manley Hopkins than I did from Warren Zevon’s wonderful line in “Werewolves of London”: Little old lady got mutilated late last night, more about elliptical storytelling from Raymond Carver than from “Ode to Billy Joe” (Bobbie Gentry is another underrated writer); more about unreliable narrators from Poe or Nabokov than from Steely Dan (passim). And yet while songwriters are given the opportunity, often enough, to cite their literary influences, no one has ever thought to ask me about the songwriters who have shaped my work, any more than I have asked myself, until now. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s the sha-la-la-las and the wo-o-wo-os. Maybe it’s the fact that so many lyrics are nothing but clichés strung like costume jewelry beads on a string of backbeat. Maybe it’s all the fault of poet manqués like Jim Morrison, the rock ’n’ roll equivalent of the pretentious actor in Annie Hall who hopes to be torn apart by wild animals and asks Annie to touch his heart with her foot. You write enough lines like There’s a killer on the road/His brain is squirming like a toad or If they say I never loved you/You know they are a liar and the stock of rock lyricists as influential literary figures is bound to go down. Of course rock lyrics are not poetry. They don’t need to be. What they may lack, on the page, in figurative ambition, in ruthless antipathy toward cliché, and above all in the combination of stance, diction, and point of view that we call a voice, is made up for by guitars, keyboards, drums, and by the living, infinitely expressive voice of a great singer like Bob Dylan, the ache and rasp of that all-too-human voice, now snarling, now weary, now sweet, now brokenhearted.

HOLLYWOOD

New Hollywood dreams

Diane Keaton (RIP) keeps sneaking up in this week’s selections: here, Annie Hall is used by Sam Jennings (via Seth Rogen’s character in The Studio) to wonder where the ambitions of New Hollywood have gone.

—

in

Seth Rogen is dreaming of New Hollywood. Just a few weeks ago, Apple’s The Studio won 13 Emmys—setting the record for most wins for a comedy series. The cynical read on this would be that there’s nothing Hollywood loves more than another backstage satire about itself; such an avalanche of golden trophies is as much a marker of the movie business’ self-love as it is for any qualities of the show, which are plenty. Certainly, The Studio is no Sunset Boulevard—no pitch-black excoriation of the underbelly of the world’s glitziest exploitation land, nor some more highly wrought tragic riff on a dying medium. Still, Rogen’s show has the distinction of being the first contemporary piece of media to depict the process behind the movie industry as it is right now—and to actually say something about it. The first of these things that The Studio says, it says quite literally—buried in an exchange between soon-to-be-head of the fictional Continental Studios, Matt Remick (Rogen), and his assistant, Quinn Hackett (Chase Sui Wonders, one of the first great actresses in years who could genuinely play a ’30s screwball comedienne). In the first minutes of the first episode, Remick reveals he has to take meetings with representatives from both Rubik’s Cube and Jenga. One of the funnier through lines in the show is Continental’s desperate attempt to find IP comparable to Barbie, though Remick would rather be making something truly prestigious: Quinn: Oh my god, this is so depressing. I’m like, 30 years too late to this fucking industry. Matt: I know, trust me, if it was up to me, we’d be focusing on making the next Rosemary’s Baby or Annie Hall or, you know, some great film that wasn’t directed by a fuckin’ pervert. Quinn: Turns out perverts make great movies. Matt: They really do. It’s chuckle-worthy, and those two titles are really picked more for their famously loathsome directors than as proper stand-ins for their period. Yet it’s still clear that what’s on Remick’s mind is the same thing that seems to be on many minds these days: that grand romantic lost world of New Hollywood, the final glory days stretching across the late 1960s and ’70s, when every year Hollywood seemed to mint future classics pitched to actual adult audiences—days when a film like The Godfather might be considered serious movie art, top the box office, and still win a bevy of Oscars on top of it all. In the episode, Remick soon gets his promotion, yet when he walks into a meeting with his new boss, intent on selling his idea that prestige and box office results ought to be reconciled, he walks out instead with a single bottom line: making a tentpole film out of Kool-Aid. And so, many antics throughout later episodes will center around Remick’s attempts to be taken seriously as a “filmmaker” while having to hawk superhero movies, cast IP cash-ins, and avoid being bought by Amazon, fucking over real filmmakers like Martin Scorsese along the way. Dozens of celebrities come and go, playing themselves, and the show does a fine job of skewering awards shows and Comic-Con reveals, along with the general, ambient sense that movie studios these days seem to investors like outdated appendages of tech companies. In what’s probably the show’s best episode, “The War,” Quinn and her co-executive Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz) sabotage each other’s projects in increasingly spiteful ways. Sal wants to hire the actual director of Smile to make a clear rip-off, called Wink. Quinn wants to bring in Owen Kline—a young director with a single small A24 film that went to Cannes, which she pitches to Remick as being “executive produced by the Safdie brothers.” Of course, the prestige-coveting Remick loves the twinkling sound of the Safdies, A24, and Cannes—but slick old Hollywood Sal declares Wink is for normal people, not “pansexual mixologists living in Bed-Stuy.” When Sal accidentally destroys a movie set with a poorly lobbed burrito, Quinn openly celebrates how easy it would be to get him fired: “I’m technically a bit of a minority. A bit of a woman of color. So you’re double fucked. I’m gonna be a hero! There’s gonna be marches in my name!” It’s a good, healthy sign that a TV show can finally make light of these kinds of things. The Studio gets all its details right, gives us what I imagine is a painfully accurate image of the contemporary foibles and essential vapidity of Hollywood—it’s perfectly funny, very well made, sweetly nostalgic, and dead-on with its skewering. It’s the kind of thing 10,000 critics have surely declared, “A HILARIOUS HEARTFELT LOVE LETTER TO THE MOVIES.” And it was surely some murky combo of this sentiment and its genuinely pointed satire that managed to bag it so many Emmys. But in the end, the thing that the show cannot quite escape is just what haunted it from that first exchange: the glory days of the medium are gone, never to return. Studios are locked in a battle against their own capitalistic decay; it’s never been harder to get masses of people to sit down for a film; and the stuff we do make on any big scale has never been stupider, or more infantile. O New New Hollywood, where art thou?

FOOD

