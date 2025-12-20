The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xian's avatar
Xian
8h

I highly recommend Naval's Archive. You never run out of inspiration, and it feels like finding a likeminded friend. Actually, finding likeminded spirits might be one of the most joyful things in life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
8h

Nice article. Thank you. I have to say Happy Holidays. Especially during this time of distress of many who won’t have a Christmas. Retribution is a foot in this land . People who have been through the worst times in their lives. It’s apparent this administration doesn’t understand how much the people of this country have gone through. They incase themselves in hurting others. I can’t wait until the next election when they find out that retribution is not a time for the holiday’s to hurt people in this country instead we should give them hope ! No matter how many people have been hurt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture