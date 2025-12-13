The Substack Post

Xian
1dEdited

Cannot agree more more. What Disney did is to hollow out creative ecosystem. A handful of once in a generation geniuses at the top who can still command attention because their work is genuinely novel. A massive AI system in the middle churning out competent derivative content. And below that, nothing. No middle class of working creatives. No apprenticeship period where people learn by doing. Just a generation of potential talent that never got the chance to develop because the economic floor fell out before they could build a foundation.

https://xianli.substack.com/p/the-energy-test-why-ai-fails-the

Roman S Shapoval
1d

That type of orange juicer brings back great childhood memories - I hope the next generation can still have oranges, as the bees are dying: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/olle

