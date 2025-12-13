This week, we’re learning to distrust our eyes, selling out at Art Basel, hunting for vintage cookbooks, and appreciating a Nintendo soundtrack.

“I’m not a scholar of anything,” Joanne Hendricks told me, unconvincingly, moments after describing a treasured piece she regrets selling: an 1884 Percy Bysshe Shelley essay on vegetarianism she once found at the Shelley Society, just to the right of the Spanish Steps in Rome. As evidence of her professed lack of scholastic expertise, she cited her sister-in-law, “who knew absolutely everything,” a real scholar, she insisted, the kind of woman who could name the exact town where Shelley died. “Lerici,” she added, a beat later. “That thrilled me,” Joanne said, in her soft, whistling teakettle voice. “And I’ve never been able to find another copy.” Joanne Hendricks, Cookbooks, is a perfect place. You’ll know it by its silvery, splintered door, weathered by a thousand seasons, and a small brass plaque where the mail slot might be, simply engraved: Cookbooks. It’s a portal into someone’s lifelong obsession. Inside the townhouse where Joanne and her family have lived since the late ’70s, the front parlor has been repurposed into a treasure trove of gastronomic history: cookbooks, cookware, engravings, dishes, oddities, ephemera, all manner of delights relating to food, eating, and the pleasure of the senses. (There are enough gardening and flower books to illustrate this expanded worldview.) A centerfold from Andy Warhol’s illustrated cookbook Wild Raspberries hangs, framed, on the wall. The whole room is as one would hope: giddy, romantic, creaking. I knew I wanted a book, though they’re not cheap, and soon I was sitting on the floor, greedily surrounded by the volumes I’d pulled: M.F.K. Fisher’s novel with the perfect title I’m almost reluctant to share, Not Now but Now; The New Chinese-Kosher Cookbook; 365 Orange Recipes; Tiffany’s Table Manners for Teen-Agers (when did we stop spelling it like that?); an omelette book that begins “How I Came to Be an Omelette Maker”; The Potato Book; a 1973 Hampton Day School potato recipe anthology with a foreword by Truman Capote. I left with an unusually sized Japanese Country Cookbook, published by Nitty Gritty Productions in 1969. The paper is textured like corrugated cardboard, ironed for supper. These details are the mark of things made differently, made for the joy of making, and for the delight of someone who’d notice. Joanne is a living example of the craft of taste—a woman who has spent her life in the flow of curiosity, in pursuit of the undiscovered, in the protection of things worth preserving and skills worth memorializing. Taste is often treated like little more than an inheritance or a personality trait, but in reality it’s a craft, a skill one has to hone through attention, revision, revisitation, and a devotion to getting something as ineffable as one’s own preferences just right, like a perfectly clarified broth.

ART

“It just feels like we are saying the loud part, well, out loud”

At Art Basel Miami, “Elon Musk” is on all fours, pooping. The viral installation reaches for subversion, but, Brendon Holder notes, “centering money in the world’s biggest art mall isn’t the ‘gotcha’” the artist thinks it is.

—Brendon Holder in LOOSEY

On the ground floor of Art Basel Miami’s convention center, Elon Musk is on all fours, pooping. Next to him is Jeff Bezos, prancing about on his hind legs while Mark Zuckerberg, paws to the floor and ass to the sky in a deranged Child’s Pose, peers into the crowd with his signature slack gaze. Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol are there, too, completing the sausage fest with Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, the creator of the art installation. The installation, named “Regular Animals,” features freakishly fleshy replicas of the men’s heads affixed to the bodies of beige robot dogs that jitter and tweak in a square, short fence. Beeps putter out from the litter as the pups step over an array of discarded photos they have ejected out of their robotic anuses. Pictorial excrement. The porous details of their faces earn an impressive verisimilitude, which, in turn, achieves the desired spectacle. When I saw the installation on Thursday, the last day before the Art Basel convention became open to the public, there was already a mob of spectators and collectors with phones snapping up the mockery of the most powerful men on the planet, mouths smirking at the canine fuckery as if their snarls could somehow adjust the imbalance of power held by the figures. A few spectators—all men—stepped into the dog ring to pick up the sheets the DOGE-coded doggies were shitting out. The bums of each “Regular Animal” produced sheets of paper, a photo of the crowd, because, of course, these dogs were also surveilling and recording us as we were surveilling and recording them. Each photograph was rendered to the artistic viewpoint of the personified puppy: for Picasso, the photos were abstracted with the geometrical edges of Cubism; for Warhol, it was tinged with the vibrant hues of Pop Art; and for Musk, it was bleak, black, and white. According to Beeple, the alignment of these wealthy men with Warhol and Picasso is meant to represent a shift in cultural custodians, moving from agents of artistry to agents of algorithms and AI. The work posits that technology has become the dominant canvas of culture today, and, as a result, Mark, Jeff, and Elon are meant to be viewed in tandem with some of the art world’s legacy acts. I suppose the work is meant to confront, to be urgent, to subvert, but the installation’s positioning at Art Basel Miami, which is estimated to generate hundreds of millions in art sales and over half a million dollars for Ron DeSantis’s Florida, tips its hat to another theme—that the art world, and popular culture, has not only become completely interlocked with capital and corporate funding, but that money has perhaps become the art world’s most prevalent muse. By relegating the richest men in the world to tweaked-out beasts, Beeple’s “Regular Animals” reaches with strained fingers at subversion, attempting to make the men victims of their own technology through didactic allegory. But all abstraction is lost when the fixture is placed within the Art Basel convention center, only a five-minute escalator from the Chubb Insurance Collectors Lounge, navigated through the UBS-powered Art Basel mobile app, and the surrounding beach parties funded by Chase Bank. And this isn’t a knock on Art Basel; the goal of the convention is to sell and get artists paid. No one walks into the convention center unaware of its reliance on patrons. Yellow stickers that indicate the sale of a piece are proudly placed next to a work, “just to let ya know” it has been taken off the market in a private sale days before the convention’s public opening, and you’ve, unfortunately, missed out—rats! “Regular Animals”’s unhooding of the power men who fund the circus doesn’t do anything to disempower them; the artists, the gallerists, and the surrounding partygoers are acutely aware of who is picking up the check. Positioning their heads on animals is as effective as a double-underlined sentence: excessive, loud, rudimentary, and in poor taste. Centering money in the world’s biggest art mall isn’t the “gotcha” Beeple believes it to be. Despite the aesthetic success of the installation’s surrealism and its captivating images of body horror, the piece’s effect is that of realism. It just feels like we are saying the loud part, well, out loud.

MUSIC

The art of the theme song

Wii Tennis’s theme song may be nostalgic, but it’s also more complex than it might seem—and the work of one of Nintendo’s most influential composers.

—Colin Nagy in Why is this interesting?

Stripped of the emotional context, Kazumi Totaka’s theme for Wii Sports could be mistaken for just background music. It is bright, bouncy, and vaguely jazzy, designed to welcome your parents or grandparents to motion-controlled tennis. Which is exactly the point. Totaka is Nintendo’s most quietly influential composer. He’s been with the company since 1990, provides the voice for Yoshi, and has hidden a 19-note personal melody called “Totaka’s Song” in at least 25 different games—sometimes requiring you to wait several minutes on an obscure menu screen to hear it. In Animal Crossing, the character K.K. Slider is named “Totakeke” in Japanese, a direct reference to him. He’s both a signature and a ghost in the machine. But the Wii Sports theme is actually pretty damn deep. Hooktheory’s analysis calls it “more complex than the typical song,” with above-average scores in chord complexity, melodic complexity, and chord-bass melody—sections modulating through B major, C major, A major, and D-flat major. It draws on bossa nova, lounge, and what one music critic called “that Classic Nintendo Fusion Jazz Sound” to create something that occupies a peculiar audio niche no one else has quite filled. Also interesting: the scale of its reach is staggering, approaching Nokia theme song levels (but not quite). The Wii sold over 100 million consoles. Wii Sports sold nearly 83 million copies, making it the best-selling single-platform game ever. It was bundled with every console outside Japan, but that alone doesn’t explain its cultural penetration. Retirement communities formed Wii Bowling leagues, physical therapists prescribed it for stroke recovery, and, importantly, it redefined gaming demographics so completely that Nintendo’s marketing showed grandparents before it showed teenagers. There’s a case to be made that Totaka’s theme may be among the most-heard compositions of its generation. Eighty-three million copies in living rooms from Tokyo to Toledo, playing on startup for families, seniors, and people who had never touched a video game controller. It needed to feel welcoming without being cloying, sophisticated without being intimidating, memorable without demanding attention. That’s harder than it sounds.

RIP photography, 1826-2025

As AI image generation improves, people have begun mourning the end of photographic evidence. But as Julien Posture points out, photographic skepticism has a history as long as the art of photography itself.

—Julien Posture in On Looking

Last week marked the end of photographic evidence, or so I heard. The two pictures that tolled the bell of evidentiality depicted a woman in a restaurant, her eyes closed as her hand supported her head as she smiled softly. In front of her was a cocktail, a mug, a glass of water and a small vase with a few sprigs in it. In the background, a bartender was making another cocktail at the counter. While the two images depicted the exact same scene, the pictures were strikingly different, yet in ways difficult to describe. For lack of better words, one ‘looked’ fake and the other real. The difference between the two was not explained in terms of their qualities but their provenance: ‘Nano Banana vs Nano Banana Pro’ the caption read. This is typical of AI fans’ chronology, where time is measured and marked by the release of new models, each new one supposedly heralding a new era. Over the past few years, we have been through so many of these technologically induced epochal shifts, it is hard to summon the attention and energy to feel amazed by them. And yet, something about the ‘Nano Banana Pro revolution’ (sigh) gave me pause. On Instagram, many people reposted the images with similar captions like ‘2 months of progress has made AI indistinguishable from real life’ or ‘images are no longer witnesses and now they are mere hypothesis’. ‘You cannot trust your eyes anymore,’ said another one. In a popular repost on Twitter, a user wrote: ‘And just like that, the age of photographic evidence is over. 1826-2025. Update your epistemology accordingly.’ Oh boy. Was our “epistemology,” i.e. the way we know things, really over? Was it the end of photographic evidentiality? Did November 2025 mark a paradigm shift as we entered yet a new epistemic era? Maybe I’m blasé, but I had hoped such upheaval would feel like something. But maybe, just maybe, nothing has changed. The year 1826, often evoked by those comments as the beginning of photographic evidence, refers to the date of the first known photograph, View from the Window at Le Gras by French icon Joseph Nicéphore Niépce. Back then, Niépce had to leave his camera obscura to soak in photons for a whole day to get this image. In 1839 came the first public announcements of the official invention of photography in France and the UK, but it wasn’t until 1860 that photographs would be used in court. The medium was quickly associated with objectivity, as it was a direct imprint of the sun. But even then, the courts had to contend with and make room for the kind of evidentiality photographs afforded. In one of my favourite metaphors about what kind of evidence a photograph is, archivist Rodney Carter explains how in an 1865 court case, ‘Contradictory testimony regarding the photographs submitted into evidence was given, leading the plaintiff’s counsel to argue that […] the photographs were nothing but “hearsay of the sun.”’ As soon as photographs were invented, they were also manipulated, retouched and doctored, a threat which cast a shadow (pun laboriously intended) on their evidentiality.

