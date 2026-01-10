This week, we’re searching for dwarves in data centers, spiraling to crash-out anthems, and uncovering family secrets in hurricane season.

MODERN MYTHS

Into the labyrinth

Technology and mythology meet when E.S. Northey, a PhD student focused on Cornish folklore, takes a tour of an AI data center.

—E.S. Northey in E.S.’s Substack

The tour began in the basement, under the earth, where I could feel the thrum of London Tube lines. Here, massive generators hummed in readiness, kept at a just-so temperature so they might start more quickly if needed. Beneath my feet, deeper still, sealed in concrete, lay reservoirs of diesel fuel the size of swimming pools. Enough to run the entire facility for two weeks. They wait unused. They are redundant, only in the case of a UK-wide grid outage. My tour guide seemed proud as he rattled off numbers relating to capacity, wattage, and voltage. We travelled upward by staircase and lift and wound our way through a labyrinth of corridors, atriums, canteens, offices, and eventually into the server halls themselves. I was shown around sealed chambers where GPU racks stood in ordered rows, their blinking lights creating constellations of green, red, and amber. It was a liminal space of compute density and void space. The temperature shifted dramatically as we moved between zones. From the sharp heat radiating from the machines to the arctic chill of the cooling aisles, where the air conditioning fought its battle against entropy. My tour guide, leaning on a GPU rack, talked about uncertainty and redundancy, backup coolers, backup heaters, backup generators, backup backups. Overhead, cable trays held thousands of wires, rivers of power cables as thick as your forearm, fibre optics all bundled and colour-coded. Pipes and vents ran along the ceilings and walls. The aesthetic lurched between industrial, concrete, rebar, metal grating, and the corporate stretches of beige carpet that absorbed sound and fluorescent lighting that radiated a sickly yellow. As I was led around, aware that if I were abandoned, I might never find my way out, I thought about my art and my PhD. My area of study focuses on Cornish folklore, its oral traditions and how it reacted to the county’s industrialisation. Cornish mines bred their own spirits. The knockers, a tribe of fairies (or ghosts, depending on who you ask) similar to Kobolds, Dwarves, or the Welsh Coblynau, tapped in the darkness, warning miners of danger or leading them to rich veins of ore or cursing them should miners disrespect them. They are the main case study of my thesis, as they can uniquely help us explore the dichotomy between the industrial and the enchanted. Unlike other folkloric creatures whose origins are blurry, contested, or completely lost to time, the knockers emerged at a specific time, the early 1800s, with the beginning of deep mining in Cornwall, when depleting surface tin and the discovery of lower deposits of copper led Cornish miners deeper underground. Here was an industrial environment and a magical one, occupying the same space. Foucault would describe this as a heterotopic space. Knockers make a perfect case study because they challenge the trope of modernity being in opposition to magic. They weren’t holdovers from a pre-industrial past. They were born exactly at the time of the Industrial Revolution, when the Cornish mines were arguably among the most technologically advanced places on earth. Through this lens, one could say that a knocker might recognise something familiar in a data centre’s environment. Both are vast industrial complexes built above and below ground. Both are the pinnacle of their respective periods’ technology. Folklore arises from people working (often at laborious or repetitive tasks) in proximity, in particular environments that contain danger/uncertainty/unforeseeable failure. A mine, a fishing boat, an agricultural community. Places where bad weather, bad luck, or bad judgment could mean life or death, wealth or poverty. In these spaces, stories emerge, are shared, and are iterated upon. The knocker emerged from the collective anxiety and hope of miners working in the dark. A data centre, then, has many of the same elements as those of magical environments. It’s certainly a particular environment, filled with its own rituals and vocabularies. There’s uncertainty, too: all that redundancy exists precisely because failure, unearned, often random failure, is always an anxiety. Milliseconds of latency make headline news. Downtime is a catastrophe. The conditions seem perfect for stories to emerge and for new digital spirits to appear. However, a data centre lacks a critical component. I was struck, as I was guided through one maze before being led into a different building and another maze, by how empty it all was.

Keep reading

YEAR OF THE HORSE

MICROFICTION

Inspired

Inspired by Melissa Clements’s photo below, Ricardo A. Martagón wrote a short story—one of those cross-media moments we love to see.

“At the foot of Ben Nevis” by Melissa Clements

—Ricardo A. Martagón in a note

The storm at last passed. The chittering of birds and the heat of the risen sun aroused McGill. He came out of the groove he’d curled up into the night before, so narrow he twisted his body in an ungodly posture. The scarred, furrowed skin of the south side of the mountain warding off danger for him. The night before, Gilman’s henchmen lost track of him, their horses frightened by the cracking dome above them. It would take them at least two days before they track him down, McGill surmised. He yawned, then shivered. The melting snow burning off a little ways behind him. To the left below, a thicket of woodland spread green and billowing. To the right, a spire of smoke ascended gingerly into the blue raw sky; under it, a housefarm stood stubborn to snow or fire, inviting. A clutch of furry, ginger Highland cows grazing heedless not fifty meters out. He felt hungry and wild with life. If death was upon him, inevitable; then he’d take another woman’s soul first.

Keep reading

DUELING PIANOS

MUSIC

“Have you ever played a song on repeat when you were crashing out?”

Jules Zucker asked his followers the question above. “As expected, the answers were funny, devastating, and inspiring (sometimes all three). A lot of breakup stuff, of course. Some hard truths about jobs, a couple big life transitions, several unspeakable losses. At least two songs from the Muppets.” Here, he shares the full playlist.

—Jules Zucker in cue sheet

Our ears can surprise us when we’re at our most vulnerable, and an unexpected song can become a catalyst for epiphany, a tool for self-flagellation, or a soothing tonic. These “crashout” songs are fascinating because they are often completely divorced from our usual taste, our auditory ego, our perception of ourselves as listeners. Something deep in our subconscious latches onto a song and uses it to heal—if that isn’t a testament to the strange power of music, what is? [...] SONG: “Bruised Orange” - John Prine “There was a time in like 2023/2024 where every day everywhere I walked I was inexplicably frustrated at virtually everything around me, any inconvenience. Soon after, I got really into John Prine and would have ‘Bruised Orange’ just playing on repeat (either Prine’s version or Justin Vernon’s cover). All of Prine’s music has this effect for me, but ‘Bruised Orange’ does wonders at centering and grounding me. It’s a super great reminder to not let little things make you spiral or dig yourself into a depressive hole.” SONG: “The One” - Kesha “I listened to ‘The One’ from Kesha’s new album over and over for a month this summer when I was going through the most painful breakup of my life. It’s a joyful song about realizing that SHE’S ‘the one’ in her life, the one she’s been searching for all this time. I was trying to convince myself of the same, though I never fully believed it. One day in particular I played it on repeat while riding my bike around a cemetery and taking advantage of the solitude by belting it out.” SONG: “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stitch “For some reason, during my senior year at the University of Maryland (go Terps), I rediscovered ‘Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride’ from Lilo & Stitch. I’d loved the movie as a kid, but for some reason the song hadn’t stuck with me… until I heard it again as a 22-year-old. It instantly became a comfort song during those sad senioritis winters. After rehearsals with my sketch comedy group, I’d drive all the car-less members home and blast it at full volume—singing (maybe even screaming) at the top of my lungs. It was kind of a running bit, and it probably made me seem mildly unhinged, but everyone eventually joined in earnestly. I like to think it counts as a ‘happy crash out.’” SONG: “Diving Woman” - Japanese Breakfast “I play ‘Diving Woman’ by Japanese Breakfast every time I’m on a plane taking off (I hate flying and especially taking off, but despite the song’s name it is sooo soothing).” SONG: “Sex” - The 1975 “I was 21 and studying abroad in England and met and fell deeply in love with a Moroccan girl who, unfortunately, had a long-distance boyfriend at the time. They were open, but she wouldn’t hook up with me because we had feelings for each other. For weeks we’d hang out in each other’s rooms without doing anything and it was some of the most intense yearning I’ve ever felt, and that’s when I came across ‘Sex.’ Lines like ‘And now we’re on the bed in my room / and I’m about to fill his shoes / but you say no.’ Truly was exactly what I was going through at the time. Anyway, after a few weeks we finally did hook up and had a very intense love affair for the last month of the semester. All while listening to ‘She’s got a boyfriend anyway.’” SONG: “I Have a Dream” - ABBA “August 2022. I’m house-sitting a beautiful little cottage in the middle of an orange grove. I’m going through a hard time with a relationship, all of my girlfriends are out of town, and I’m relishing my staycation. I decide to take a handful of mushrooms, I feel ready for a heavier dose than the micros I was used to. Confident I’m going to have a good trip, I decide to relax and watch a movie. The movie? Girl Interrupted. The mushrooms really kick in during the (spoiler alert) suicide scene. It comes to my attention that I can NOT handle what’s happening. I start to panic. I freak out. I FaceTime my girlfriends, who were all in Tahoe. I put on ‘I Have a Dream’ by ABBA. I replay the song over and over again. It’s the only thing keeping me tethered to earth. My girlfriends suggest I eat citrus because they heard it helps with mushroom highs. Perfect, I’m surprised by it. Come to find out, citrus intensifies the high. I walk in circles saying to myself, ‘I believe in angels.’ On my Spotify Wrapped that year it showed that I listened to that song 73 times in a row.”

Keep reading

PHOTOGRAPHY

FAMILY HISTORY

“The secrets of my own story were hiding in those waves”

Joe Hagan digs into family history to unearth his origin story: a tale of nuclear radiation, Gulf Coast hurricanes, and a secret his parents kept hidden for decades.

—Joe Hagan in Haganomics

When the first nuclear bomb in Nevada was detonated in 1951, my grandfather stood in the desert in Army fatigues with goggles to protect his eyes. He snapped a photograph of the mushroom cloud. In high school, I found that photo in a box of slides, lifting it to the light in awe. We called him Poppy, but my mom and her sisters called him the Old Bastard. He wore a flattop and an olive-khaki leisure suit, and he smoked a pipe. In 1957, Poppy moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, with his second wife, Madeline—my grandmother, an aspiring actress from a well-off family in Connecticut. They had met in Georgia while they were both married to other people. Poppy opened a lumberyard and helped raise Madeline’s three daughters. Four years into the new marriage, Poppy developed both colon and testicular cancer, a gift from the nuclear radiation. The surgery made him impotent. He and Madeline became full-blown alcoholics, fighting bitterly. Poppy beat Madeline with a riding crop. The older daughters, Mary Lou and Lynn, got married and escaped. That left my mom—a tomboy with funny teeth who rarely wore shoes and loved the Beatles—to live with two dysfunctional drunks. She met my father at a raucous party in Flour Bluff. He was enlisted in the Navy and stationed at the local air base. A skinny, red-haired kid from North Carolina, a year out of high school, he drove a 1965 Mustang and kept a Donald Takayama surfboard on the roof to impress girls at the local surf spot on Padre Island, Bob Hall Pier. In 1969, when my parents first began dating, they’d walk to the end of Bob Hall Pier to catch the sunset, a first glimpse of life’s horizons. At night, phosphorescence sparkled in the crashing waves. Built in 1950 and named after local commissioner Robert Reid Hall, the pier had been destroyed by hurricanes in 1961 and 1967 but was rebuilt. Postcards advertised it as a tourist attraction: 1,200 feet of walkway and a pavilion that rented fishing poles for a dollar. It even lit up at night. Though the surfing was excellent during hurricane season, the pier was mainly a place for young people to park on the sand and drink beer. When my dad’s surfboard was stolen off his car in front of Poppy’s house on Dolphin Street, he never replaced it. Surfing was destined to return to his life—when I took it up as a teenager. As it turned out, the secrets of my own story, as a child of the Gulf Coast, were hiding in those waves off Bob Hall Pier. But it would take years before I understood them. Only a month into my parents’ courtship, my mom found her mother dead in the bedroom, asphyxiated on her own vomit. She ran out of the house screaming and collapsed on the lawn. Poppy started drinking more heavily, staring at Madeline’s portrait while listening to the theme song from Doctor Zhivago. My dad was moonlighting at Poppy’s lumberyard when Hurricane Celia destroyed swaths of Corpus Christi in August 1970. (Bob Hall Pier, miraculously, was spared.) Poppy and my dad were boarding up the lumberyard when the winds came whipping in. That was the week I was conceived. When my mom found out she was pregnant, she left it to my dad to deliver the news to Poppy. Outweighing him by 100 pounds or more, Poppy threw my dad against a wall and threatened to jab his eyes out. At 19, my mom was at sea. Unprepared for motherhood or marriage, she fled to her sister Mary Lou’s house and stopped taking my dad’s calls. A doctor suggested she have an abortion. Instead, it was decided she’d fly to Rhode Island to live with her sister Lynn and Lynn’s husband, Big Dave, who was also in the Navy, stationed at Quonset Point. My mom would have the baby in a military hospital and put the child up for adoption. On April 30, 1971, the doctor took me from my mother and carried me down the hallway to a foster care ward. Under the law, my mom had 30 days to change her mind. She saw a psychiatrist in downtown Providence, where she began to hear herself think for the first time. Her mother had died. Her stepfather was a drunk. She was an unmarried mother to a child whom she’d just given up for adoption. Two weeks later, she decided she’d made a terrible mistake and flew back to Texas to patch things up with my dad. They hadn’t seen each other in months and my dad had gone into a tailspin of heartbreak. She returned to Rhode Island to retrieve me a week before I was to be adopted. The first time my dad laid eyes on me was at the airport in Corpus Christi. I was six weeks old. I didn’t learn this story until I called my Aunt Lynn to talk about her memories of Bob Hall Pier. “I never did understand why your daddy felt the need to keep it a secret,” she told me in her familiar twang. My parents, pained and embarrassed by their past, had changed the anniversary of their marriage and lied for decades.

Keep reading

CORRECTION

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography: Jozsef Abranko, Julia Imperatori, Melissa Clements, tadzio dlugolecki

Video & Audio: Drew

Writing: E.S. Northey, Ricardo A. Martagón, Jules Zucker, Joe Hagan, Audrey Elledge

Recently launched

Audrey Gelman, the founder of former coworking space The Wing, has launched a Substack. In The Six Bells, she’ll share her thinking about “design and hospitality as well as the books, places, and businesses which influence how we think about building [her new inn and store] The Six Bells.”

Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth has joined Substack, sharing a list of his favorite albums alongside original essays and poems.

Troye sivan has joined Substack, posting on Notes that he’ll “use this as a mind dump, not unlike how I used to use Twitter.”