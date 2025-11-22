This week, we’re starting fresh, preparing to cook a “giant monster,” visiting the optometrist, and living in chaos.

Against style

In Estee Zales’s guide to resetting your creative life, she champions a beginner’s approach to art—and the patience inherent in landscapes.

The thing about landscapes is they wait. They have nothing but time. A mountain range doesn’t care if you show up next Tuesday or never again. It was here before you, and it will be here after. There’s no accountability in geology. This is probably why I keep choosing them. Still lifes are needy, you’re always racing against rot. Portraits require diplomacy; after three wrong chins, you’re apologizing for the very shape of someone’s jaw. But a landscape? A landscape asks nothing. It doesn’t even ask to be finished. I want to stay a beginner forever. Once you develop a style, it develops you back: clingy, possessive, calling at odd hours, showing up uninvited, shedding on the furniture. A style wants commitment. It wants you to mean it. It starts correcting you mid-stroke, whispering: that’s not what we do anymore. It has opinions about paper quality. It knows which colors are yours. It begins to narrow the world into things that fit and things that don’t. Eventually, you’re not making art anymore, you’re just maintaining a personality. You become hostage to your own alleged vision. So I keep resetting: new influence, new technique, new beginner’s luck. I’m taking notes unseriously. Wayne Thiebaud’s California fields, all geometry and impossible color. Agnes Martin’s grids. Cézanne’s mountain. Hockney’s Yorkshire landscapes. David Milne in his Canadian cabin, painting snow. What I’m actually doing is buying colored pencils.

A culinary history of Thanksgiving

This week, Americans are preparing for their annual turkey-centric feast. In Pax Culinaria, Peter Giuliano shares the New World bonafides of each of the traditional foods on a Thanksgiving table. First up: the bird “with beautiful plumage and an ugly face.”

In what is now Central Mexico, the ancient Olmec people became familiar with an exceptionally large jungle bird with beautiful plumage and an ugly face. They domesticated the bird, using it for eggs, meat, and gorgeous feathers for ceremonial decoration. Later, the Aztec called the fowl huehxōlōtl, meaning “Giant Monster,” an appropriate name if you’ve ever encountered a turkey face-to-face. Indigenous people all over Mesoamerica used turkeys ceremonially—sacrificing and feasting on the birds as offerings of thanks for a bountiful harvest, wearing its feathers in beautiful headdresses, and making statues and carvings. The Aztec even had a horrifying god Chalchiuhtotolin, representing disease and plague, who took the form of a huge, horrifying turkey. Statues and other relics taking the form of the turkey are found all over Mexico, symbolizing the great importance of the bird to the culinary and religious landscape of these ancient civilizations. European explorers encountering the Aztec huehxōlōtl brought it back to Europe, where it was confused with the peacock from India (in Spain it’s still called “pavo” from “peacock”). English speakers confused matters even further, thinking it came from Turkey (which was a generic name for Asia anyway). Regardless of what we call it, our feasting on Thanksgiving turkeys echoes the Aztec ritual sacrifice of the huehxōlōtl—Thanksgiving is about as close as we get to a harvest celebration. By the way, the Mexican word for turkey—guajolote—descends directly from huehxōlōtl.

Poem by Ron Padgett, shared by Naomi Xu Elegant

Consider the eye

In which Kate Wagner examines the eye as both metaphor and medical reality.

I am obsessed with going to the optometrist. I find it to be an experience like no other, beguiling and thrilling at the same time. Perhaps, in an abstracted way, it could even be considered erotic. Ever since my eyes started failing me in the wake of my concussion, I have presented myself to the eye doctor with a misshapen childlike glee, one that’s a little too chipper towards the receptionists who cannot possibly understand what about my being there could so enthrall me. It is not so much that I enjoy doctors (in the Munchausen’s sense or otherwise) or, as one might suspect, that my doctor is particularly attractive (though he does wear glasses, perhaps to circumvent accusations of conspiracy). No, for me the reason this is all so exciting is because a visit to the optometrist is distinct from all other modes of seeing and all other modes of being seen. If you haven’t been, and your insurance covers it, it may be worth faking blurry eyes just for the experience. We are so used to the eye as a symbolic, moral, and metaphysical object—the eye as a technical challenge from art history, the eye as the window to the soul, the eye as an expression of beauty or character, the eye as the locus of narrative emotion: the quivering eye, the downcast eye, the searching eye. Then there is the eye as identification; one thinks of how, in Wagner, for example, the characters so often come to know either themselves or the Other by way of a gaze, especially into a body of water, a reflection. Meanwhile, a more nefarious ocular gesture can be found in the retina scanning stations now used by Customs and Border Patrol at airports around the country. This brings us, of course, to the eye as the symbology of nefariousness and surveillance, a notion that is perhaps most extensively explored not in 1984 but in the work of Lemony Snicket, wherein the eye forms the symbology of a mysterious and questionably benevolent secret society whose mission is nothing less than to reinterpret the world. How loaded the language of the eye is! Whither Narcissus! Whither Oedipus! Whither Georges Bataille! The verb to see can simultaneously mean to locate, understand, interpret, acknowledge, identify, identify with. To look is also to probe, to search, to interrogate. We wrap our whole lives in seeing and being seen, especially we boring little writers who think it’s nontrivial to write sentences like “The verb to see can simultaneously mean. . .” My working life as a critic is itself predicated on how well I can see in new and interesting ways, search for flaws and weaknesses, metaphors and historical precedents, and, more often than not, for times when the contractors working on very expensive architectural projects have been skimping on the job. Even the practice of criticism as a whole, when defined most magnanimously, is an education in ways of seeing. That’s all well and good, but do you know who (besides my readers) would quickly tire of such platitudes? The optometrist.

Art by Saul Steinberg, shared by Lauren Sands

Home sweet home: Times Square

After seeing a photo of an apartment in the midst of New York’s Times Square, Anne Kadet contrived to meet the man who lives there. Here, he describes the highs and lows of living in one of the most chaotic neighborhoods in America.

So what’s it like to live in Times Square? When Jake moved to the neighborhood on Election Day 2020, it was a Covid ghost town. The only people around were construction crews boarding up the storefronts in preparation for feared post-election riots. Now, Times Square’s pedestrian counts are back up to nearly 400,000 a day. “And personally, I love it,” said Jake. “But I love weird experiences. The worst thing in the world, I think, is to be bored.” “There’s news stories that shake the whole planet, and they’re a few blocks from me,” he said. “Just the other day, this woman went viral for chasing down Keanu Reeves . . . I watched it happen out my window, and then I saw it on TMZ.” “I’ve had run-ins with huge celebrities out here,” he continued. “I’ve had conversations with homeless folks, I’ve met artists, the Naked Cowboy. I’ve met tourists, I’ve met pro athletes. Just about everybody comes to Times Square at some point in their life.” He loves the street action —the pedicab drivers, showtime performers, Elmo characters, palm readers and ticket hawkers. “It’s oddly representative of a lot of New York,” he said. “There’s so many hustlers out there, so many people who have all figured out their grift.” And he enjoys shooting the action with his camera of choice—a cheap Kodak 35mm disposable. He even loves the commercialism. While most New Yorkers hate Times Square, he said, “the way I started to see it after living here for a while is like, all of the stuff that you love about New York, you need this here in order for all that to happen. You need all this tourism revenue, and you need all of this ad money that goes into these billboards—this is what allows you to have your quaint little neighborhood over there.” But he does have a pet peeve: the black smoke wafting from the food carts. “That is probably the number two thing that bothers me most about being in Times Square,” he said. “Is number one the slow walkers?” I guessed. “No,” he said. “The number one is the song Empire State of Mind with Alicia Keyes and Jay-Z. If I had a genie and three wishes, one of my wishes would be to get rid of that song forever. It’s so overplayed around here.”

