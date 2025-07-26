“I see more stars online than in the sky”
In this edition of the Weekender: chaos theory, the history of blue, and a fig leaf censorship campaign
This week, we’re feeling blue, seeing stars, losing control, and censoring art.
COLOR STUDY
Shades of blue
Deer Girl traces the sacred, economic, and emotional power of blue.
A Language Made of Blue
—in
When I came out of the museum, everything was colour. A yellow wall caught the sun so sharply it almost glowed. Below it, the sea spread out in a dense blue. Above, the sky echoed it: same hue, different weight. Primary colours, stark and surreal in the heat. I stood there, briefly stunned. The world had been boiled down to pigment; it was like someone had turned the saturation up too high.
It made me think of something a boyfriend once told me, years earlier, in another museum. He said that blue was the most expensive colour. We were standing in front of a painting; I no longer remember which. Later I learned about lapis lazuli, mined from the mountains of Afghanistan and ground into ultramarine, a pigment once valued more highly than gold. In Renaissance Europe, its use was a marker of status, its brilliance reserved for the Virgin Mary’s robe or the heavens behind divine events. Artists would sometimes leave spaces blank in their paintings, waiting for wealthy patrons to supply the funds for ultramarine. Its presence was political too: a colour that signaled devotion, wealth, and power. Even within sacred art, blue had to be bought.
Blue has an emotional cost as well as a material one. In literature, it often arrives where language falters: around grief, longing, and detachment. Sylvia Plath uses blue to describe mood in her poem The Moon and the Yew Tree, writing simply: “The light is blue.” That line does more than describe atmosphere; it exposes the speaker’s feeling of remoteness and separation. Blue, for Plath, is withdrawal made visible.
If Plath’s blue is cold and remote, Maggie Nelson’s is alive with desire. Nelson’s Bluets, perhaps the most sustained literary meditation on the colour, begins with love: “Suppose I were to begin by saying that I had fallen in love with a color.” What follows is a series of oblique philosophical fragments that chart desire and heartbreak. There is comfort in this fixation on blue; it is an anchor in abstraction. Blue becomes survival.
The natural world gives us blue most often in water and sky. In literature, this too becomes metaphor: blue as a space in between. However, blue doesn’t always mean the same thing. In Japanese and North African traditions blue signifies protection, status, and spiritual strength. For the Tuareg people of North Africa, indigo-dyed robes mark identity and social standing; the dye stains their skin, earning them the name “the Blue People.” In Japan, aizome (indigo dyeing) was once believed to repel snakes and infections. Where one tradition sees sadness, another sees strength. The emotional charge of blue is never fixed; it shifts across geography as much as literature.
In Wide Sargasso Sea, Jean Rhys paints the tropics in sharp, intoxicating blues: drenched with heat and desire. The ocean is beautiful, but threatening. Blue becomes both lure and trap: “I knew the time of day when though it is hot and blue and there are no clouds, the sky can have a very black look.” Here, even a seemingly simple blue sky contains foreboding. Blue is rarely a colour that solidifies. It is transparent and apt to dissolve. Its landscapes are ones you fall into or drown in. Writers return to it, I think, because it keeps moving.
RELAXATION
MUSIC
ETYMOLOGY
Seeing stars
Adam Aleksic considers the influence of the stars on language, starting with the word “influence.”
I see more stars online than in the sky ✨
—in
At some point in the last century, we collectively began looking at more representations of stars than stars themselves.
The representations have always been there—as early as 40,000 years ago, Paleolithic people were thought to leave sophisticated star charts on cave walls, and since then we’ve used them in our flags, emblems, and home decor alike—but most of these depictions were made at a time when the full Milky Way was completely visible to the average observer. Since the Industrial Revolution, however, more and more stars have been made invisible through light pollution, changing our relationship with “stars” as a concept.
Today, I see dozens of star emojis every day on the internet, but only a handful of real stars when I remember to look. 🤩⭐️🌟💫
This is insane when you consider how important stars were to people in the past. Apart from navigation and timekeeping, the night sky was how they constructed their worldviews. An ancient Roman could look up, without any light pollution, and immediately get lost in the dizzying expanse of the full cosmos. This soul-shattering feeling sprung forth entire mythologies and religions revolving around those stars.
You can sort of see the vestiges of this in our language. The words desire and consider both come from the Latin word sidus, meaning “star,” because our very emotions were thought to come from the stars.
The word influence is another fascinating example, from the Latin words for “flow in.” When the verb was first borrowed into English in the 14th century, it was an astrological term referring to an “ethereal power streaming from the stars to act upon a person’s character and destiny.” When someone influenced someone else, they channeled this cosmic power to sway that person’s destiny as well.
Today, the word influencer is still around, but detached from the stars. It still has a connotation of “flowing,” which is why influencers have YouTube channels or Twitch streams (conduits for power), but the thing that’s flowing is usually commercial: a brand sponsorship or advertisement.
The words “desire” and “consider” were similarly secularized, as were our depictions and language around stars. When we praise someone by calling them a “star,” we don’t think about how that phrase was popularized by Chaucer, who borrowed it from Ovid, who wrote in his Metamorphoses about humans literally being transformed into constellations.
PAINTING
POETRY
CHAOS THEORY
The butterfly effect
Brian Klaas explains the history and implications of the butterfly effect for everything from predicting the weather to our belief in human agency.
The delusion of individual control, explained through chaos theory
—in
MULTIMEDIA
ART HISTORY
Fig leaf lingerie
Lolo on the Renaissance’s Fig Leaf Campaign, “the most comprehensive art censorship movement in history.”
Fig leaf lingerie at the Vatican
—in Love Histories
In ancient Greek art, male nudity represented virtue, strength, and harmony. Gods and heroes were nearly always unabashedly naked in painting and sculpture, and ancient gym bros exercised and competed in ritual games completely nude.
In the 15th century, Italian artists rediscovered the art of the Greeks (and the Romans, who themselves were inspired by the Greeks), and began to adopt their ancient style.
In the flurry of this visual revolution, Michelangelo sculpted his David. This statue is the perfect example of a core Renaissance thesis: to depict contemporary Christian figures in the style of ancient Greece. David, the biblical giant-slayer, stands in sublime contrapposto (posing with most of his weight on one leg). His startlingly lifelike body, with its solid strength and divine beauty, could just as well be dated to 400 BCE as to 1504 CE. But 16th century Italy was very far from the nude gymnasiums and pagan baths of classical Greece. As the story goes, when David was first unveiled in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence, the locals recoiled in disgust and began pelting him with stones. Soon after, he was gifted a couture skirt of 28 bronze fig leafs to conceal his offensive nudity.
In the time between the fall of Rome and Michelangelo, Christianity had come to dominate the western world. The heroic nudity of ancient Greece was forgotten. Now the naked human form symbolized sin, shame, and moral decay.
According to the Bible, Adam and Eve became ashamed of their nakedness after eating from the tree of knowledge, and sewed fig leaves together into loincloths to cover themselves (Book of Genesis, 3:7). According to Catholic teachings, sex was only “proper” when conducted for the purpose of procreation. Any pleasure derived from the act, or from the sight of a naked body, was a mark of moral impotence. In the art of this world, only the wicked went sans clothing.
AU REVOIR
Substackers featured in this edition
Art & Photography:, , , ,
Video & Audio:,
Writing:, , ,
Recently launched
Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away:
The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Alex Posey out of Substack’s headquarters in San Francisco.
Got a Substack post to recommend? Tell us about it in the comments.
There were so many beautiful things in this post. The Sansai and the Larkin... Thank you.
Lovely piece by Adam Aleksic. A few moments of looking up at the night sky is just as clarifying as a walk in the woods. Fascinating to think that back in the day, people could see the Milky Way nakedly with their eyes.