This week, we’re feeling blue, seeing stars, losing control, and censoring art.

Deer Girl traces the sacred, economic, and emotional power of blue.

—

in

When I came out of the museum, everything was colour. A yellow wall caught the sun so sharply it almost glowed. Below it, the sea spread out in a dense blue. Above, the sky echoed it: same hue, different weight. Primary colours, stark and surreal in the heat. I stood there, briefly stunned. The world had been boiled down to pigment; it was like someone had turned the saturation up too high.

It made me think of something a boyfriend once told me, years earlier, in another museum. He said that blue was the most expensive colour. We were standing in front of a painting; I no longer remember which. Later I learned about lapis lazuli, mined from the mountains of Afghanistan and ground into ultramarine, a pigment once valued more highly than gold. In Renaissance Europe, its use was a marker of status, its brilliance reserved for the Virgin Mary’s robe or the heavens behind divine events. Artists would sometimes leave spaces blank in their paintings, waiting for wealthy patrons to supply the funds for ultramarine. Its presence was political too: a colour that signaled devotion, wealth, and power. Even within sacred art, blue had to be bought.

Blue has an emotional cost as well as a material one. In literature, it often arrives where language falters: around grief, longing, and detachment. Sylvia Plath uses blue to describe mood in her poem The Moon and the Yew Tree, writing simply: “The light is blue.” That line does more than describe atmosphere; it exposes the speaker’s feeling of remoteness and separation. Blue, for Plath, is withdrawal made visible.

If Plath’s blue is cold and remote, Maggie Nelson’s is alive with desire. Nelson’s Bluets, perhaps the most sustained literary meditation on the colour, begins with love: “Suppose I were to begin by saying that I had fallen in love with a color.” What follows is a series of oblique philosophical fragments that chart desire and heartbreak. There is comfort in this fixation on blue; it is an anchor in abstraction. Blue becomes survival.

The natural world gives us blue most often in water and sky. In literature, this too becomes metaphor: blue as a space in between. However, blue doesn’t always mean the same thing. In Japanese and North African traditions blue signifies protection, status, and spiritual strength. For the Tuareg people of North Africa, indigo-dyed robes mark identity and social standing; the dye stains their skin, earning them the name “the Blue People.” In Japan, aizome (indigo dyeing) was once believed to repel snakes and infections. Where one tradition sees sadness, another sees strength. The emotional charge of blue is never fixed; it shifts across geography as much as literature.

In Wide Sargasso Sea, Jean Rhys paints the tropics in sharp, intoxicating blues: drenched with heat and desire. The ocean is beautiful, but threatening. Blue becomes both lure and trap: “I knew the time of day when though it is hot and blue and there are no clouds, the sky can have a very black look.” Here, even a seemingly simple blue sky contains foreboding. Blue is rarely a colour that solidifies. It is transparent and apt to dissolve. Its landscapes are ones you fall into or drown in. Writers return to it, I think, because it keeps moving.