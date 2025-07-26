The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Gifford's avatar
Nancy Gifford
15h

There were so many beautiful things in this post. The Sansai and the Larkin... Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Istiaq Mian's avatar
Istiaq Mian
16h

Lovely piece by Adam Aleksic. A few moments of looking up at the night sky is just as clarifying as a walk in the woods. Fascinating to think that back in the day, people could see the Milky Way nakedly with their eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture