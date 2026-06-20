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Xian's avatar
Xian
1d

“The world is very, very beautiful if you look at it. But most people don’t look very much. They scan the ground in front of them so they can walk, but they don’t really look at things incredibly well, with intensity. I do, and I’ve always known that.” — David Hockney

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Zubia Hassan's avatar
Zubia Hassan
1d

You are reading this when I have 8 subscribers 😀

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