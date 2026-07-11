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Nora Rose Tomas's avatar
Nora Rose Tomas
7h

Oh my god thank you for including my poem!!

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Xian's avatar
Xian
5h

Resonate with the sentence “do what you do best”.

Yes, I couldn’t agree more. Do what you do best and outsource the rest. Your energy is your most valuable resource, but it’s limited.

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