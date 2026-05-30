The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xian's avatar
Xian
1d

My daughter started playing the violin at age five. She’s nine now and working through Suzuki Book 6. Along the way, she’s played a lot of Bach. If you asked her whether she understands the meaning conveyed by those pieces, she’d probably say no. Yet you can tell how much she enjoys playing them. I sometimes envy that pure joy. The kind that comes directly from the music itself, without the need to analyze or explain it.

“Study Bach. There you will find everything.” — Johannes Brahms

Reply
Share
The Jen's avatar
The Jen
1d

Ummmm…..did everyone skip the pastry not having a link for more??? Come on, was that a tease??? 🤤

Reply
Share
6 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture