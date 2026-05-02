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M. E. Rothwell's avatar
M. E. Rothwell
13h

for the record i’m still not over this whole canary situation

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Jason's avatar
Jason
13h

"freed from the messiness of wanting" is quite the euphemism. But the problem is quite a lot of people don't believe it is a burden - or at least they don't behave that way. They behave, in fact, as though they love wanting to the point that they have made it their entire identity. Entitled. Needy. Competitive. They will defend a system that makes others need to want because their sense of validation hinges on the existence of such a system. We must writhe in the mud because of quite how many of us are championship mudwrestlers.

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