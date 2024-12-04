Image from Rachel Cohen ’s gift guide

It’s gift guide season, which means it’s also Gift Guide Discourse season.

And there really is a smorgasbord of gift guides out there. There are guides for every conceivable kind of person, catering to every possible budget. There is a medieval-themed gift guide. There is a disco-themed gift guide. There are gifting matrices and gifting podcasts, gifts for snobby sisters and gifts for typographers. There are even gifts for people suffering from holiday burnout, possibly from being inundated with all of these gift guides.

We’ve taken a stab at creating some order out of the chaos. Below, find our guide to the guides: organized by overall vibe, cost, and who the gifts are best suited to.

A few of our gift-guide experts will also be hosting live video hotlines to help with the trickiest folks on your list. You’ll find a schedule at the bottom of the post; don’t forget to download the app to join!

Price scale

$: 0-100

$$: 100-200

$$$: 200-300

: 300+

For the hosts and homebodies

Images from Ali LaBelle’s gift guide

For those on a budget, thank you very much

Image from Alexandra Stedman’s gift guide

For the luxe crowd (and those who like to window-shop)

For the gift-guide skeptics

Images from Arianna’s No Spend Gift Guide and Danya Issawi's Intangible Gift Guide

Arianna ’s No Spend Gift Guide is an antidote to the consumerism of the season. (Don’t worry, there are no chore-based coupon books on the list.) Best for: People who often find themselves talking about late-stage capitalism. <$

Maria DeVoto ’s Anti-Gift Guide recommends experiences, gifting them more of something you know they love, and group Secret Santas. Best for: Those who say “no gifts!” and mean it—mostly. $

Sable Yong ’s “The Best Gift Givers Are Creeps and Perverts” advocates listening closely to your loved ones and giving gifts when they’re least expected. Best for: People who love surprises. $

Rather than compile a traditional gift guide, Danya Issawi asked her friends, family, and colleagues: “If money wasn’t an issue, what would you get me for the holidays? It can be free, immaterial, and intangible.” The result is a charmingly personalized list of gifts, hopes, and ideas. Turn the idea on its head by telling your loved ones what you’d get them if money were no object and the world were your oyster. Best for: Creative thinkers and sweet sentimentalists. <$

Gift help hotlines

Join the experts on live video hotlines to get advice on all the most difficult-to-shop-for people in your life.

For the trendsetters: December 5, 3 p.m. ET

Join consumer trend expert

and brand strategist

to learn what the youths really want for Christmas this year. You’ll get tips on what to get your scarily hip teenage niece (and a shot at becoming known as the cool aunt).

Casey Lewis,

Casey Lewis,

Erica Veurink,

For the niche shoppers: December 5, 11 a.m. ET

Shopping and fashion experts

and

will go live to help you pick gifts for the most particular people on your list. These two have ideas for gifts that run the gamut, like suggestions for

and

.

Jess Graves,

Jess Graves,

John Jannuzzi,

Holiday Gift Guide Hotline: ​​December 8, 4 p.m. ET

If you’re looking for something one-of-a-kind, this is the hotline for you.

and

have recommendations for unexpected gifts, from

to

.

Jalil Johnson,

Jalil Johnson,

Remy Solomon,

Gift Guide Hotline: December 9, 5 p.m. ET

and

will share the gifts they love to give, from the practical to the splurgeworthy. They’ll be sharing what they hope to see under their own trees, too.

Grace Atwood,

Grace Atwood,

Katie Sturino,

Holiday Parties 101: December 9, 7 p.m. ET

Bring your hosting questions to creative director and curator of beautiful things

, and chef, recipe developer, and food stylist

. They’ll share creative ideas for what to serve and how to decorate a flawless holiday party.

Ali LaBelle,

Ali LaBelle,

Chloe Walsh,

Perfume Holiday Hotline: December 9, 8 p.m. ET

Join perfume matchmaker and host of the podcast Perfum Room,

, and perfume writer and enthusiast

for a live hotline to help you find the perfect scent.

Emma Vernon,

Emma Vernon,

Christina Loff,

Our Perfect Holiday Outfits: December 12, 10 a.m. ET

Looking for some holiday outfit inspiration? Join fashion experts

and

as they share how they’re styling three outfits for three distinct holiday party themes.

Erika Veurink,

Erika Veurink,

Jessie Randall,