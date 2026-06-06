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David Ecklein's avatar
David Ecklein
13h

I enjoy these periodic peeks at substacks that I would never seek on my own. Lots of ideas out there in areas that never would occur to me naturally. Thank you,

My own "art" substack https://davidecklein.substack.com/ has been dormant until recently, and these "periodic peeks" at others are helping to stimulate more activity on my part. Most appreciated.

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Xian's avatar
Xian
13h

Dear magical Substack community,

I launched a series on Substack called “They Moved the Needle” a month ago, where I invite guests to share their journey of getting their first paid user or paid client.

It can be about SaaS products, consulting, coaching, online courses, e-commerce, or selling physical goods. Basically, I am very very very actively looking for people who have moved the needle in some way and are willing to share their story as a guest post.

Fingers crossed 🤞🤞 and hoping some magic happens.

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