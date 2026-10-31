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Fábio O. Ribeiro's avatar
Fábio O. Ribeiro
2d

Yep. The bursting of the AI ​​bubble in the U.S. could have an unforeseen military consequence—one not desired by the Pentagon. As thousands of small startups that design and produce drones, as well as autonomous and semi-autonomous weaponry, run out of funding and go bankrupt, their engineers and technicians may end up being recruited to work in Europe, Russia, or even Brazil. The bubble created by Silicon Valley could ultimately prove detrimental to American hegemonic ambitions, leading to the dispersal of technology, knowledge, expertise, and human capital. President Lula should instruct the Ministry of Defense to monitor this closely; we could potentially capitalize on the blunders made by the power structure that brought Donald Trump to office—even as that era draws to a close. Emmanuel Macron, for instance, could seize this moment to propel France forward, repositioning the country militarily for the 21st century. Much like the migration of scholars, philosophers, and scientists following the fall of Constantinople—which greatly benefited Medieval Europe by helping it bridge the vast gap in development relative to the Islamic world—a similar phenomenon may now be unfolding in Silicon Valley (and the adjacent "Silicon Valley of Death" populated by startups manufacturing new weaponry). Everyone stands to gain from this display of American stupidity.

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Ali's avatar
Ali
2d

To live in this worldly life is an opportunity that will not be repeated; it is only once. But the question is, what impact did you make in it...?

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