The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nava Atlas's avatar
Nava Atlas
4dEdited

I'm in the anti-summer category. I almost feel like I have reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder. And it seems endless, not in a good way. It's such a relief when September arrives, especially here in the beautiful Hudson Valley. Thanks for letting us summer-haters know that we're not alone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Darrin Stephens's avatar
Darrin Stephens
4d

Give me fall!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
123 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture