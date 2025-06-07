The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hollie Kagey's avatar
Hollie Kagey
1d

Well, haha no, but it's great for creativity and I find it best (for me) to table it for the next day to re-edit my writing, sober. I had noticed it, I had made alot of mistakes.

Being a little drunk is funny but soberity is heroic.

Cheers, to knowledge!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jacob Bartlett's avatar
Jacob Bartlett
1d

Writing and drinking is one of life’s great pleasures

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture