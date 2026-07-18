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MDL's avatar
MDL
3d

Regarding the "Hallmarks of Adulthood" piece. Living partially off one's parents doesn't mean you're not an adult. It means you're a privileged one.

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Doug Miller's avatar
Doug Miller
3d

I see that there seems to be a persistent myth that somehow “boomers” had it easy. Perhaps some did, especially those whose parents were financially successful. But in general, they had it no easier than you. Picture this: you are 19 years old, minding your own business and one day you receive a notice that you are required to report for induction into the Army to fight a war in a jungle on the other side of the planet. Happened to me. Upon return to civilization you find gas prices have skyrocketed if you can get it at all. (There are long lines at gas stations.). Inflation is raging. For years. Want to buy a home? Mortgage rates are 14%. Need a car? Good luck. The term “sticker shock” was invented in the 70’s. My parents were blue collar workers and not in any position to help me much. And yet, I had it easier than they did. They were raised during the depression and my dad and all my uncles fought in WWII. Some in Europe and some in the Pacific. Even though they couldn’t directly help me financially I benefited from the lives they lived. In short, you are blessed beyond all measure. Economically, you are in the top 1% in the world. You are benefitting from all those people who built America for the last 250 years. Be thankful! Nobody is independent of those that came before. I hope you are able to help your children in their adulthood. It’s a good thing. But you are already helping them with the love and care you give. You are doing great! Keep it up!

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