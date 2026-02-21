The Substack Post

Roman S Shapoval
Did you know...the word 'conspiracy theory' was invented by the CIA to make those who questioned the JFK assassination look crazy?

We can see now many of those so called "theories" are becoming true with the release of the Epstein files.

Xian
I’m reading The American Scholar, Emerson’s 1837 address. He delivered a speech to the Phi Beta Kappa Society at Harvard. He said,

“Meek young men grow up in libraries, believing it their duty to accept the views, which Cicero, which Locke, which Bacon, have given, forgetful that Cicero, Locke, and Bacon were only young men in libraries when they wrote these books.”

You read it correct. Bacon was young when he wrote those books. How young? He was only 36 when wrote his masterpiece.

Brutally think! Thinking can transcend age and scarce resource!

