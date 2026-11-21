This week, we’re bidding farewell to beloved publications, once-thriving fashion lines, and parts of ourselves that no longer serve us.

GOODBYES

So long, Salon

After a 31-year run, the online publication Salon announced it would be shuttering its virtual doors. Below, a writer from the site’s heyday reflects on her time there.

—Sarah Hepola in Love Anyway

I had just turned 31 when I escaped Texas to launch my adulthood in New York, the place Tom Wolfe called “the city of ambition,” though he failed to mention how expensive it was. I scraped by as a freelancer, but each April, when taxes were due, I owed the government, like, 30K, and my bank statement said, like, $200. I needed a job, and a few years into this charade, my writer friend Ada Calhoun, a cool native New Yorker I’d gotten to know during her time in Austin, recommended me for a gig at Salon—just in time, too, because my credit cards were nearly maxed out. Salon was no longer the Internet’s hottest website (that was Gawker), and the years after 9/11 had been rough sledding for online publications. Salon had reinvented itself as a political site, with fewer short stories by marquee novelists and more hard-hitting commentary by Jake Tapper, long before he became a fixture at CNN. By 2007, the year Ada recommended me for a deputy editor position, much of the site’s energy had shifted to New York City, because running an up-to-the-minute publication from San Francisco proved too cumbersome with the time lag. Salon combined a Big Apple metabolism with a Cali chill, a fitting combo for a Dallas girl drawn to both coasts. Political writer Joan Walsh had taken over from the site’s charismatic founder, David Talbot, to become editor-in-chief. Joan was tall and classy and feisty, a woman my firefighter grandfather would have called “a real Irish broad.” My job interview took place at a cafe near Union Square, and Joan was eating a quiche, and at one point, I said, “That looks good,” and she said, “Would you like some?” She handed me a fork, and I ate half her quiche as we chitchatted about journalism, and culture, and New York City, a place she was only visiting (she lived in San Fran) and a city where I never felt at home, because I was Texan, whether I liked it or not. I knew I’d gotten the job before I hit the subway. Joan was already treating me like a colleague. She talked about Bruce Springsteen, whom she loved to an alarming degree, and as we wound through Union Square, I tried to keep up as she told me about Boss concerts she had been to, or planned to attend with other Salon staffers, which reminded me of summer-camp stories, because I hadn’t tracked Springsteen since his Born in the USA days of the mid-’80s. Back home in Brooklyn, I called Ada, and I told her, “I think I got the job,” and she said, “That’s fantastic!” And then I said, “They really love Bruce Springsteen over there.” The money was not great. My memory is $60k, but that came with health benefits, and I hadn’t had insurance since moving to the city, a fact I somehow kept from my parents. I really liked the Salon writers, too, so different from the cutthroat Condé Nasters with their Ivy League pedigrees. Salon was staffed by overachieving middle-class types like myself, state schoolers whose parents had been teachers or professors. Gary Kamiya, an SF-based star, once drove a cab. King Kaufman was a rock-and-roller before writing his popular sports column. My job was to handle the occasional personal essay and edit a feminist blog called Broadsheet. My boss, Culture Editor Joy Press, spent a decade at The Village Voice, and she was married to Simon Reynolds, a superstar music critic, so she and I would cut each other glances whenever anyone mentioned Springsteen, because we just didn’t get it. The musical landscape of 2007 was garage rock and Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé, if you were into Top 40 (and I was), and the Boss reminded me of Reagan-era America, so their affection struck me as adorable and uncouth. But maybe I needed that smug superiority, because it turned out everyone—and I mean everyone—was smarter than me.

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PERSONAL EFFECTS

GAMING

A virtual drought comes to an end, 13 years later

The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived. American Style documented fans’ first few hours playing.

—Biz Sherbert in American Style

Grand Theft Auto VI has been out for 1 day, 11 hours and 21 minutes. People skipped work to play it. The GDP is dropping. It’s the biggest video game that’s ever happened, but really it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened—nothing’s ever made so much money, not the Avengers or Spiderman. Yesterday, I sent photographer David Spector to document gamers in their first hours of GTA VI. One crew had already been playing for 12 hours. Griffin, Justin and Bee, all 26 Occupation: Freelance designer, PR, artist

How many hours have you spent playing since the game came out? We’ve played 12 hours. We started at 6:30pm yesterday and used the New Zealand trick on the Xbox. What have you eaten? We ate pizza and wings and I made custom GTA cookies yesterday. Best part of the game so far? Everything is great. The visuals, the sounds, how responsive it is, the consequences. How long have you been a GTA fan? 14 years. Haley, 30 Occupation: Podcast producer

How many hours have you spent playing since the game came out? It’s been about 5 hours so far! The first 3 were midnight–3am last night. What have you eaten? Vanilla Haagen-Dasz ice cream and leftover green curry. Just went out for oysters and martinis and now back to playing.

Best part of the game so far? Best part of the game so far has been thrift shopping and just in general staying up super late playing with my bf. How long have you been a GTA fan? I guess I’ve been a fan since around middle school but took a long break from caring and am excited to get back into it. Jack, 26 Occupation: Photographer

How many hours have you spent playing since the game came out? I’ve spent probably 9 collective hours playing the game since it released. What have you eaten? I’ve eaten 3 packs of ramen, but I spruced them up with all kinds of embellishments.

Best part of the game so far? Personally I like doing the menial tasks, like replacing the wood boards in the digital house. I wouldn’t be so great at that in real life, I don’t think. How long have you been a GTA fan? I’ve been a GTA fan since the release of GTA 5 when I was 12. So 13 years and some change. I wasn’t allowed to have it, so my friend smuggled it to me in the case of a much more kid-friendly game.

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PARTY HOPPING

THE GRIND

When the chase comes to an end

Ali Kriegsman has spent much of her life chasing “more,” but this past year, she let go of the ambition monster, turning her attention to the present. What could someone so driven find on the other side?

—Ali Kriegsman in New Motives

I’ve lived most of my life as a try-hard. Blame it on my upbringing, blame it on my ~trauma~, blame it on my DNA or literally just being a millennial, but for a long time, I’ve walked around with a tight grip and clenched jaw. I have cared so much about what people thought of me. I’ve felt a fierce compulsion to be exceptional, because I worried that if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t count. I would constantly THINK about who I was “becoming,” possessing so much limerence for the versions of me I wasn’t becoming, pained that by taking Route A, I’d be closing off Route B. This year, though, that version of me just… died. “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now” etc. etc. I can’t pinpoint exactly when it happened, and I have no idea why it happened, but it did. I recently did a co-working day with one of my closest friends, someone I’ve worked with before, and we both spoke to the same transformation: our hyper-critical, insatiable, flailing ambition monster has died. But I’m still trying to figure out who I am on the other side. In 2026, I let go of the hyper-fixation that I NEEDED to become a best-selling fiction author TODAY—or else I’d die. I let go of the need for certainty. I let go of the need for exposure. I let go of craving to be seen and recognized by strangers. I let go of wanting to be “known.” I let go of needing the perfect apartment, the perfect proposal, or a perfect reputation. Books like Letting Go: The Pathway of Surrender, The Art of Noticing and my Neville Goddard reader (Neville forever) helped me remember that living in the present is a blessing, and that grinding every day to manufacture, control or prevent some future outcome—or to prove yourself to… who exactly?—is (a) loser behavior and (b) an exhausting and soul-sucking way to live. I did not realize how spiritually empty and tired I was until this surrender took full force, and I could finally let myself do nothing for five hours. Or avoid my laptop for the entire weekend. Or pick up a new hobby without wondering what it could “become.” Or sleep in, lazy and delicious, with no guilt-laden “shoulds” crashing like gongs in my chest. What’s been so bizarre to reckon with is that in killing my “small self”—the ego who craved more, who needed BIG, who demanded relentless output—I have somehow managed to make more money, do impeccable work and actually scale. Not as a freelancer, but as a founder. I’ve built a company again—this time slowly, meticulously—with a happy team, happy clients and a lifestyle I truly enjoy. Five people to manage and nearly 30 total clients this year. How? Last time I built a business, it was tense, fast, inordinately demanding, fueled by desperation (“this NEEDS TO WORK”) and a quiet sense of doom. My self-worth was forever fragile, rising and falling with every press hit, funding round or slow month. Through it all, I wanted to be perceived. As legitimate. As special.

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SWEATER WEATHER

FRIGHTENING FICTION

“Reader, beware! You’re in for a scare!”

Goosebumps, the spooky series for kids, gripped an entire generation, and the books’ author, R.L. Stine, was so popular he could hardly go out in public. How did it all go up in flames?

—Alexander Sorondo in big reader bad grades

R.L. Stine was producing a Goosebumps novel every month when it crashed. At that point, like other middle-grade authors, he’d become so successful it was almost impossible to keep writing them himself. Every book starts with a very detailed outline, every beat of the story plus all the characters and how they relate to one another (there’s so many characters he starts plucking names from his son’s yearbook), and this, he says, is how you beat writer’s block, because it’s something “people always ask” him, is they say, “Bob how do you beat writer’s block,” and he tells them, eyelids heavy with Zen, that there is no writer’s block if you do an outline in advance. “I do maybe a twenty-page outline, chapter by chapter, for every book,” and maybe he’s got a day now and then where he feels himself “writing uphill” or he’s “not sure what language it’s in, but I just keep going, because I know I’ll go back and fix it,” and since “I’ve never had a day where I couldn’t write fifteen pages,” he knows at this point that even a detailed outline will take just two or three days, and then eight or ten days to write a full first-draft, and he’s been doing this kind of deadline work for such a long time by now, a jobbing freelance or staff writer the past twenty years. Imagination is only part of the equation. It’s another “i” word that nuances this guy’s output: Industry. Goosebumps ended abruptly in 1997, at #62, likely on account of a lawsuit between Scholastic and Parachute Press. The timeline suggests that Goosebumps ended when the lawsuits began. The story goes like this: Parachute Press took a children’s book series called Goosebumps to Scholastic in 1991. Scholastic said, Wow! This is great! Parachute Press agreed! And so they signed an “Agreement.” They agreed (in the Agreement) that “Robert Stine” would write six scary novels for kids, each one would be about one-hundred-twenty pages, and they wouldn’t be too scary. Apart from being talented, Stine was a real pro, meaning he could do the work on time and exactly the way they agreed. When Stine—through his “packager,” Parachute Press—delivered the books to his editors at Scholastic, they were very happy, and friendly with each other, and everything worked so well that they did the same thing again and again, agreement after agreement. It all went down like ice cream. With each agreement, both sides wanted a little more ice cream. One of the terms in their agreement, in the words of Judge Charles Edward Ramos from the Supreme Court of New York, promised Scholastic that “Stine would be sole writer” of the books. In the same way that Parachute promises that R.L. Stine will be the “sole author” of Goosebumps books, they promise to give Scholastic permission to use the Goosebumps name to go create other stuff. This is called a “licensing agreement.” Parachute says to Scholastic, I’d be happy for you to license the Goosebumps name, I’d just like to have the final say. Scholastic said sure. But within a few months, while everyone’s earnings are still being structured by that 7, Goosebumps-mania takes off! It’s 11 out of 10! Suddenly, big companies like Taco Bell, Pepsi, and Target want to do fun things with the Goosebumps name! But Parachute signed that deal when the series was only a 7 out of 10 on the Popularity Meter. In the world of children’s books, a phenomenon rarely lasts more than three or four years. This might be their only chance to make great big sums of money. R.L. Stine is in his fifties. He’s worked a long time for this. Remember how Parachute had written, as one of their terms, that Scholastic could only license the name Goosebumps if they got Parachute’s approval? Well now, with Goosebumps being worth so much more money, Parachute started rejecting offers. Scholastic said, That’s not fair, Parachute! You just want to run the clock out until it’s time to sign a NEW agreement, so you can try to get these rights back! “Specifically,” said Judge Ramos, “Scholastic asserts that Parachute used its approval rights to block or interfere with various non-publication licensing deals that [Scholastic Entertainment] was working on.” They were at a stalemate.

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LONDON FOG

FASHION

What’s in a name?

Eliana Gil Rodriguez built an eponymous, cult-favorite brand. Now, as she winds the business down, she wonders what happens to the name they once shared.

—Eliana Gil Rodriguez in Slow Times

I recently found an old file on my computer. It was a business plan from 2015 for an early iteration of a clothing company that was to become Gil Rodriguez, but at that time was called Atelier Cadaqués. I’d completely forgotten it existed. The name seems so funny to me now, especially since the mythical town of Cadaqués that inspired it, the town that had mesmerized me on day trips while visiting my yaya as a child, is now just a little over an hour’s drive from where I live. At the time, it invoked a foreign fantasy and a connection to my maternal grandmother’s Spanish roots, one I thought I might only live out through a clothing brand I was dreaming up from a borrowed apartment in the Silverlake hills. When I was young and designing at American Apparel, I was constantly being asked to name things, and it filled me with dread. Every day there seemed to be a pile on my desk of names to come up with for a new color or garment of my creation. Royal, Lapis, Cobalt, Pacific, Lazuli, Sapphire, Topaz, Larimar, Prussian, Cerulean, Majorelle, Klein, Ultramarine, Periwinkle, Frost. I searched the depths of my mind, botany books and the internet to conjure the right words for new shades of blue. I knew Atelier Cadaqués wasn’t the right name, for the same reason it makes me cringe a little now. It was too evocative, too narrow to hold what I yearned to create, which was something pure enough, me enough, to transcend time and trends. I knew that eventually, despite my love for Cadaqués, the name would give me the ick. I needed a name I couldn’t possibly tire of. I think a friend suggested using my own, but I was resistant. For one thing, it was almost certainly too long. E-li-a-na Gil Ro-dri-guez. Had anyone ever built a successful company with an eight-syllable name? Besides, I thought, it was risky to be so identifiable as the face of the business. What if things went poorly and I somehow sullied my name forever? Gil Rodriguez seemed like a practical compromise. Maybe people would assume it belonged to a guy named Gil (this did happen) and I, Eliana, would be protected with a degree of, if not anonymity, at least plausible deniability. I asked a few friends and confidants what they thought of the name. My best friend Cloé was supportive. She was French, though we met in LA, and its exoticism appealed to her. My friend Stacey, a New Yorker and industry veteran 20 years my senior whom I greatly respected, said that while she loved my name, it might not read as elevated. With some people, it could be perceived as… cheap. By some people, I understood she meant people who hear Rodriguez and immediately picture the gardener or the cleaning lady. That interaction made something click in me. I’d finally found my name. Suddenly it wasn’t just mine or my family’s. It was a symbol of pride in a community that I could perhaps represent in my own unique, and hopefully positive way, simply by doing what I was good at. I pictured what it would be like to be successful, in the smug, lofty way you do at 25, and imagined that perhaps I could expand the worldly definitions and connotations of my name. When I think of the milestones of my business, the ones where for a moment I was halted from all the doing, and stopped to notice and even savor where I was, they almost always involved the name… It comes as no surprise to me that as I grieve the decision to close Gil Rodriguez, the images that disturb my mind, the ones that suddenly cause my face to scrunch up and the tears to break through, are ones of the sign coming down from the store facade, of the website going dark. I know damn well that no one appointed me as representative, responsible for the honor of my family, much less that of the Latinx community. I promise I’m not that self-important. But in the more tender moments, when the waves of grief crash onto me the way I’ve learned to let them, I still sometimes wonder whether I’ve failed them.

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PUNY PUNS

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography: Doug Hall, aqeeb, Eva Donahue, Yusra Siddiqui, Life in London, Hank Hershey

Writing: Sarah Hepola, Biz Sherbert, Ali Kriegsman, Alexander Sorondo, Slow Times

Recently launched

Jared Sandler, the radio voice of the Texas Rangers, is now on Substack.

Iain Macintosh, football writer and CEO of Track Radio, a British sports and music station, has launched on Substack.

Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away:

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The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Danya Issawi out of Substack’s New York office.