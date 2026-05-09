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Xian's avatar
Xian
1d

When you search “shoes for pregnant women” on Amazon, the best results you get might actually be slip-resistant shoes. The word “pregnant” may not even appear in the product title. There’s often a huge gap between what people say they want and the underlying intention behind what they actually need.

People often say that on Amazon, it can take multiple models and layers of training for AI to connect something like “pregnant women” to “slip-resistant shoes.”

The intention behind what humans mean, something we detect almost instantly and take for granted, can take AI an enormous amount of work to understand.

We still have many valuable human traits that AI has not truly reached yet.

You say you like sunshine. But when the sun comes out, you hide under the tree. So what do you actually like?

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Dr. Catherine Al-Meten Meyers's avatar
Dr. Catherine Al-Meten Meyers
1d

Interesting how you chose to use the feminine pronoun to describe the ignorant tourist

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