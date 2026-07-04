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Stan Dyer's avatar
Stan Dyer
5d

Writer, or not, a lot of people feel that way. It comes from placing too much value on the opinions of others. I suppose there are circumstances where one has to do that, as when one is seeking a job, a promotion, or a friendship, but it always changes us just a bit, and it can be detrimental to one’s creativity as we become someone we are not in order to gain favor. I, personally, feel it is always better to “be yourself” because your real self is going to show up eventually. Oscar Wilde is credited with saying, “Be Yourself. Everyone Else Is Taken.” I feel that is good advice.

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Roberto's avatar
Roberto
5d

So true

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