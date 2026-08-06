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NICOLE | THE WELLTHY SOVRAN's avatar
NICOLE | THE WELLTHY SOVRAN
3dEdited

Considering how many ghostwriters are responsible for NYT Bestsellers and works that make publishing houses $$$$$$$, I'm struggling with the AI debates in this arena. Even high quality AI pieces require extensive skills when it comes to crafting prompts, revising, editing, etc.

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Edit: Reading through the responses has reinforced that this conversation extends far beyond AI. We've touched on ghostwriters, copyright law, plagiarism, originality, intellectual property, publishing, ownership, and whether there is even such a thing as an original idea. These aren't separate conversations, but expressions of how we've commercialized human creativity.

Human beings are generative by nature. Every company, invention, book, song, painting, technology, and economic system began as someone's capacity to create. Creativity is how we translate our time, attention, experience, relationships, and sweat equity into material value.

Scarcity consciousness (there's not enough for me) shifts our identity away from our capacity to generate value and onto what we've already produced. Once that happens, our worth becomes increasingly tied to external validation of those creations. Publishing deals, bestseller lists, copyright, ownership, attribution, awards, recognition, market value. They stop functioning as ways of governing the commercialization of creative work and become measures of personal worth, turning the artifact into a proxy for identity.

That's why these conversations remain so emotionally charged. A creative work can absolutely be copied, reproduced, commercialized, infringed upon, or stolen. The human capacity that produced it cannot. When we lose sight of that distinction, we begin protecting artifacts as though they contain the source of our value instead of recognizing them as expressions of a capacity that remains inherently human and endlessly generative.

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Lincoln Michel's avatar
Lincoln Michel
3dEdited

Quite a few comments here are hedging by pretending it isn't possible for an LLM to generate text without lots of human work. This is simply not the case. You can go to ChatGPT right now and ask it to "generate a prompt for a poem" and then use that prompt to generate the poem. If you believe that still makes the prompter an artist, well, I respect the intellectual consistency I suppose! But it is dodging the real question to pretend the only LLM art out there involves tons of human effort on behalf of the prompter.

Here's an AI author who says the pump out a novel in 45 minutes and claims to earn a lot of money from it: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/08/business/ai-claude-romance-books.html

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