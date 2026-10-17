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Privacy Required
Oct 17

Age is chronological and math based, it is NOT a social construct. Age based bias is the social construct. Is a 90 year old body biologically the same as a 10 year old? This statement is idiotic.

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Kathryn R Titus's avatar
Kathryn R Titus
Oct 17

So you're saying that you are ageist? You are suggesting that aging is a bad thing. That's what you've been programmed to think.

Age should be embraced, not avoided.

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