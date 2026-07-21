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Chris Best's avatar
Chris Best
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Comments are open for this one. Let’s go!

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Monica Hebert's avatar
Monica Hebert
2d

Oh look. Another purity test.

In eighteen months of publishing on Substack, not one reader has ever accused me of producing AI slop or suggested there was no human being behind my writing.

I use AI. I also bring the stories, memories, opinions, arguments, humor, lived experience, and final judgment. My readers seem perfectly capable of recognizing that a real woman is present.

A detection score may tell you that a tool was involved. It cannot tell you who had the original thought, who shaped the argument, who rejected the bad language, who supplied the life, or who stands behind every word.

Transparency is one thing. Turning authorship into a purity test is another.

The presence of AI does not prove the absence of a human.

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