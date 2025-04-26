The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
10h

Thanks for the music link! Always looking for ambience as I type articles on biophysics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Harrison Chapin's avatar
Harrison Chapin
8h

Gotta agree that Blanco's cookbook is likely to be a dust collector.

I’m Harrison, an ex fine dining industry line cook. My stack "The Secret Ingredient" adapts hit restaurant recipes (mostly NYC and L.A.) for easy home cooking.

check us out:

https://thesecretingredient.substack.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture