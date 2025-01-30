At Substack, we are ardent defenders of a free press. We’ve seen firsthand that one of the greatest threats to that freedom is the ability of the wealthy and powerful to use spurious legal threats to silence reporting and opinions that challenge their interests.

That’s why, five years ago, we started Substack Defender, a legal support program for independent journalists and creators. The program vigorously defends against such abuses and contributes to a climate where people on Substack can speak freely. Through Substack Defender, we work with first-rate media lawyers to provide free advice and direction to Substack publishers who face legal challenges or pressure because of their work.

Today, we’re reiterating our commitment to protecting independent creators and announcing a significant expansion of the Substack Defender program.

The program, which has provided crucial legal protection for publishers since its inception, will now extend coverage to Canada and the U.K., in addition to the U.S. We’re redoubling efforts to use legal means to protect and uphold publishers’ rights to freedom of the press and freedom of expression, reflecting our belief that a robust, independent media ecosystem requires not just technological tools but also vigorous protection of publishers’ rights to pursue truth.

This kind of support for publishers is especially vital now, given the heightened political environment. The new presidential administration has a record of using the courts to silence journalists and has issued threats against those in the media. Let’s be clear: anyone who uses such intimidation tactics against creators on Substack will also have to reckon with us. We will use our financial and legal resources to forcefully oppose any bad-faith efforts to dissuade Substack publishers from doing their work.

Since Defender launched in 2020, we’ve supported cases involving alleged defamation, trademark infringement, and copyright infringement, helping dozens of publishers.

. “As an independent journalist involved in investigative journalism, it is heartening to know I have someone to turn to for legal advice. And on the occasions that I needed to use Substack Defender, the guidance I received was prompt and effective.”

shares a similar experience: “The Defender program came in clutch when I felt genuinely scared of a potential lawsuit (and felt very alone). Having access to top-tier legal support not only helped me stand my ground but gave me the confidence to pursue stories that matter, even when they challenge powerful interests. It was a reminder to me that, with Substack, being independent doesn’t mean being alone.”

, used Substack Defender after receiving a threatening demand letter from a high-powered lawyer in Washington, D.C., representing the subject of his reporting, a congressional candidate. “Within hours,” he says, “Substack Defender deployed legal counsel on my behalf with a response letter defending my journalism and basically telling the candidate’s attorney that we looked forward to the discovery process—something that would only result in more transparency for readers. The challenge to my reporting ended right there.”

From Substack’s founding, we’ve believed that freedom of expression isn’t just an ideal—it’s a necessity. When publishers know they have solid legal backing, they can focus on what truly matters: pursuing important stories, building relationships with their readers, and contributing to a media landscape where truth and independence thrive.

Learn more and apply for legal assistance at substack.link/defender.

