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Hugh Jorgan's avatar
Hugh Jorgan
4h

Why are NO US officials discussing criminal charges against Jensen who likely facilitated the illegal transfer of NVidia’s deadly powerful chips to Communist China? Are we to believe resigning and keeping his massive fortune is “punishment?”

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Kris's avatar
Kris
4h

Nothing sketchy about Eric Swalwell though. Either the rules apply to everyone, or they apply to no one.

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